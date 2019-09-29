Whatever the clouds plan to do, I always trust in the sun which never fails to come out.” – Munia Khan
“No sun outlasts its sunset, but will rise again and bring the dawn." – Maya Angelou
My niece, Bailey Elizabeth Cook, entered the world nearly 22 years ago at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
She was a bit premature, so she spent the first week of life in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Finally, she was set free, allowed to head home to her sunshine-colored, Beatrix Potter-themed nursery.
A lover of life from the very beginning, Bailey was not fond of letting go of a day. Bedtime was not something she welcomed or gave in to easily.
So, we'd do what millions of sitters and family members have done for decades with fussy, restless babies.
We rocked.
From Bailey's infancy to toddlerhood, and even sporadically through her preschool years, we did a lot of rocking. And I did a lot of singing.
When I was the one being rocked by my grandmother, she sang a frightening song about going to tell Aunt Abby (or Aunt Rhody) that her "old, gray goose" was no longer alive.
I was not going to sing to my sweet niece about a dead member of the waterfowl species. So I sang "You Are My Sunshine," made popular in 1939 by Jimmie Davis, who later became governor of Louisiana.
I can't tell you with certainty who wrote the popular song, though Davis often took credit. But I can tell you the list of folks who recorded the song through the years is long.
There were times when Bailey fought sleep so fiercely, I became weary of singing the same words over and over. And over.
So, I started substituting other stuff for "sunshine." Bailey was too young at first to notice, but my silliness made the serenading of my niece more fun for me.
Here's how it went: "You are my butterbean. You are my Tootsie Roll. You are my Bailey Peeps."
"You are my Hula Hoop head, my tater tot, my bunny peeps." And on and on and on. You get the picture.
I had no idea Bailey was even paying attention all those times we rocked and I played fast and loose with the lyrics of that beloved classic.
But a year or so ago, she texted me to say she was thinking about getting a small tattoo and wondered if I might help find a design to use.
"What is it going to be?" I asked this college student niece of mine.
"A sun, to represent our song," she answered.
I don't remember what I said or if I could even muster words. There may have been tears.
I sent her some pictures of a few suns and not too long ago, I saw the one I liked best on my niece's ankle.
Despite the stinging the art of tattooing causes, I'm contemplating getting a matching one soon.
A small sunshine. To represent our song.
Bailey's and mine.