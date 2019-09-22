Today is officially the final day of summer.
It’s been a long, hot one and I, for one, am overjoyed to see it end.
Of course, this is Mississippi, so whatever seasonal changes to come will be gradual.
At this point, I am aware of fall’s official start date on Monday only because my calendar tells me so.
I discovered only a few years ago that the first day of fall is different every year.
No one taught me this in school. I Googled it, and what I learned was vague, at best. Autumn’s first day falls on the date (near September 22 in the northern hemisphere) when night and day are nearly of the same length and the sun crosses the celestial equator moving southward.
I did not do well in Earth and Space Science at Mississippi College, I’m ashamed to say. So, I prefer to just consult the calendar each year.
I knew fall was approaching when my friend Peggy at Regional Rehab offered me some candy corn from a bag she was carrying around a few weeks ago.
They are not my favorites, but they are foreshadowers of fall and so I had a few.
They are supposed to look like a kernel of corn – thus the name. But, to me, they’ve always looked like tri-colored vampire teeth. It’s all a matter of perception, I suppose.
Then there are two trees in my yard that are harbingers of autumn.
The one in front, I believe, is an Autumn Blaze ornamental pear tree.
For a short time in early fall, the tree lives up to its name, for it is truly ablaze in a brilliant shade of red that teeters and teases between a bright Auburn orange and an Alabama crimson.
In the backyard, a red maple provides the perfect background for a holiday card photo. But you have to act early and quickly before the Christmas red fades to yellows and golds.
I love these trees all year long, but it’s this time of year I look to them for assurance my favorite season is near.
Making it through the past months of high humidity and heavy heat is always a challenge. And we often wonder if fall will ever arrive.
But it always does. And just in time to save us from our sultry, suffocating Southern summers.
It’s fairly awesome, I think, this season changing. It’s as if the next season in the queue knows just when we’ve had enough of one season and begins to make its appearance.
Now is the time. Come on, fall.