Right about this time 50 years ago, I was in Biloxi with my friend June and her parents.
They’d taken us on a little summer trip to thank me for “tutoring” June in math and to celebrate her bringing up her grade in that awful subject.
I did all right in math throughout my elementary and high school years, but it was not where my academic strengths lay, by any means. To this day, I’m not sure why I was selected to tutor anyone in the subject.
So, we were having fun in Biloxi while our adult chaperones were worrying about the weather. A hurricane was heading for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Her name was Camille.
Fortunately for us, the decision was made to pack up our party and head north to Jackson, where we got rooms at a Holiday Inn and visited the zoo.
And Camille did her best in the late hours of Aug. 17 and early hours of Aug. 18 to wipe out the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast shore and three or four blocks inland.
My own family visited Biloxi just about every summer of my childhood when my dad attended the Mississippi Municipal Convention.
The next time we went, post-Camille, many of our favorite places were gone: The Friendship House, Fisherman’s Wharf, the miniature golf course, Deer Ranch, Marine Land and so many of the amazing beachfront homes that had long been a staple of the Coast.
Many lives were lost and the geographic footprint of that area has never looked quite the same, but the Coast rebuilt and recovered.
The first year I taught school in Biloxi, a hurricane named Frederic came calling. My dad told me to always keep my gas tank filled during hurricane season. I should have listened.
Instead, when the Coast was evacuated, I waited for an hour or so for my time at the pump.
Frederic came ashore Sept. 12, 1979. He took the roof off the school cafeteria where I was teaching, so we had a week-long vacation while repairs were made.
While Camille was a killer storm, Frederic was not as fierce.
Some giant old oaks were felled, but the tiny tree to which my bicycle was tethered pre-evacuation, was still standing when I returned and my bike was unscathed.
Never will I forget my first visit to the Coast after Katrina. I could find absolutely none of the landmarks I’d counted on to find my way up and down Highway 90. And the wondrous home on Ocean Springs’ Front Beach where I’d lived during my teaching years was lost as well.
After Camille, when I was 12, I thought folks who rebuilt homes along the Coast were crazy. Fifty years later, they’re some of my heroes.
There’s something about the place you call home – even if for only a short time.
It’s a part of you worth hanging on to.
And worth rebuilding.