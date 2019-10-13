Something important to me has gone missing and I am not happy.
It was a gift from my friend and co-worker, Ginna Parsons, quite a few years ago.
Every year about this time, I reach into a desk drawer, pull it out and set it atop my desk. When I reached into that drawer a week ago, it was gone.
This is only a working theory – and I’m not hurling accusations – but perhaps someone had been secretly coveting it and decided they could no longer live without it.
Wherever it is, this beautiful, purloined pottery pumpkin, I hope it’s all in one piece and being enjoyed by one who loves these great gourds as much as I.
So, you might ask, what’s the big deal about a pumpkin?
Pumpkins are the fruit that foreshadows fall.
And missing my pottery pumpkin has put me in mind of the day I discovered the Great Pumpkin Patch of Yalobusha County.
It was a fall Friday. Sunny, but not too warm.
I’d just finished a week of classes at Ole Miss and was heading to Grenada for a weekend with my grandparents.
Highway 7 – a two-lane stretch I could drive with my eyes closed – especially between Coffeeville and Grenada.
On this particular Friday, I almost did drive with my eyes closed. Late-night studying and the monotony of the drive were lulling me to sleep. Right behind the wheel.
I opened my windows and turned up the radio, but I was still sleepy.
Then I topped a hill and saw red. Well, not exactly. It was a lighter shade of red.
Orange. Acre after acre of eye-popping orange. Pumpkins. As far as the eye could see.
I’d seen pumpkins before. In stores. On roadside wagons. Glowing from people’s porches.
But never this many at one time, still on the vine. In all sizes.
I suddenly felt better. And the pumpkins were the reason.
I wish Linus Van Pelt had been with me that day. You remember Linus – the blanket-dependent brother of Lucy, friend of Charlie Brown – who waited alone in a field one Halloween for the arrival of The Great Pumpkin.
The Great Pumpkin never showed. And Linus was disappointed.
But he kept the faith – to the bitter end.
So during this brand new season, I do feel a refreshing release from the summer’s tenacious grip – and a renewed feeling of hope that there’s some good to be found in most situations.
The sporadic crispness in the air – finally – makes me believe the patient persistence of all Linuses everywhere will one day pay off – and The Great Pumpkin will arrive.
If we only keep the faith.