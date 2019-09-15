I had hoped to write some wise and pithy prose in this space, but then I came across an old email I’d squirreled away about a decade ago.
With great interest, I read it and decided it was much too good and should be shared.
I hope you enjoy these as much as I have:
• No piece of paper can be folded in half more than seven times. (I tried this and found it to be true. If you attempt it at home and somehow succeed, please, let me know.)
• Donkeys kill more people annually than plane crashes.
• The first product to have a bar code was Wrigley’s gum.
• The king of hearts in a deck of cards is the only king without a mustache.
• American Airlines saved $40,000 in 1987 by eliminating one olive from each salad served in first-class.
• Apples, not caffeine, are more efficient at waking you up in the morning.
• The plastic things on the ends of shoelaces are called aglets.
• Marilyn Monroe had six toes. (I’m not sure if she had only six total or had six on one foot and the normal five on the other. I’ll research it and get back to you.)
• Walt Disney was afraid of mice.
• It is possible to lead a cow upstairs, but not downstairs.
• A duck’s quack doesn’t echo and no one knows why.
• The reason firehouses have circular stairways is from the days when the engines were pulled by horses. The horses were stabled on the ground floor and figured out how to walk up straight staircases. (Maybe they learned from the cows.)
• Elephants are the only animals that can’t jump.
• A snail can sleep for three years.
• No word in the English language rhymes with “month.”
• The average life span of a major league baseball is seven pitches.
• The electric chair was invented by a dentist. (This explains some things.)
• All polar bears are left handed.
• A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.
• If Barbie were life-size, her measurements would be 39-23-33. She would stand 7 feet, 2 inches tall. Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.
Usless information all? I think not.
Just remember: It might come in handy during your next trivia night.