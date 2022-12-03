djr-2022-12-03-liv-column-felder-p1

During the off season, turn football and baseball fields over to gardeners for earliest tomato, pea shelling, giant pumpkin, and ‘tater tossing competitions.

 Felder Rushing

Want to participate in a sweet-tater toss? Sorry, there isn’t one.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

