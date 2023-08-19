Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

I ran my palms over one arm of the old recliner, the leather intermittently worn from its original dark brown to a sandy tan from years of countless hands like mine exploring their surface. Cold metal kissed the tips of my fingers as they glided over the buttons lining the edges of the frame. They, too, were worn. 

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

