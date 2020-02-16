TUPELO • With every new venture comes adjustments, changes and tweaking to make it even better.
For the Link Centre, moving its annual LinkFest fundraiser to March last year after its debut in June 2018 brought out bigger crowds for the free events and ticketed performances.
“We had hundreds of people show up. It kind of exploded,” said Shawn Brevard, Link Centre executive committee president. “There were people coming in our building we’ve never laid eyes on. They were having fun. It was great.”
After some tweaking from last year, LinkFest returns next month for its third edition.
This year’s lineup includes two ticketed events: a comedy awards show on Friday, March 13; and an evening concert by renowned songwriter/singer J.D. Souther on Saturday, March 14.
And for five hours Saturday, people of all ages and even animals can enjoy free creative events and activities throughout the Link Centre campus on West Main Street.
“There are things going on at all times all over the building,” Brevard said. “It’s just super fun.”
Link Centre, led by Executive Director Melanie Deas, is a nonprofit organization that fosters creative partnerships in the arts and social services for Northeast Mississippi residents.
Housed in the former Harrisburg Baptist Church building, Link Centre is the tenant of community partner programs and businesses. The center’s calendar is filled with performances, workshops and meetings.
“We wanted (LinkFest) to reflect who we are as an organization,” Brevard said. “We partner with people. We have tenants. We have people in the community who rent space. We have all kinds of stuff going on all the time.
“We need an event that reflects all of those aspects, our vision, our mission and all of that on campus, so the community can come and look around and see what’s going on,” she added. “We need to find fund-raising elements, but we also like to do things that are open to the community and without cost.”
One of Link Centre’s resident partner programs, the improv comedy troupe West of Shake Rag, will help kick off this year’s LinkFest activities on March 13. The first-ever Tupelo Comedy Awards will take place at 7 p.m. in the Reception Hall, and it will feature several local standup comedians as well as West of Shake Rag.
Tickets are $25 each, and include tapas plates, one drink and plenty of laughs. Tickets are on sale at link-centre.org.
The March 14 events between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. feature multiple 45-minute sessions throughout the facility. Admission to each session is free.
The sessions include the following: Cooking as a First Language, Yoga with Puppies, Laughter Yoga, Paint and Sip, Paint and Sip Jr., a Bently Burns magic show, Esports Showdown, Mindfulness Workshop, Kids Improv, Storytelling with Steve Holland and Tony Lute, Self-Defense Basics, Singer/Songwriter, Tai Chi for Beginners, Make a Vision Board, Dog Obedience and Spanish Fun.
Brevard said adjustments from last year include finding larger rooms for sessions that drew more people than their space could handle. There will also be concessions and food trucks available this year.
“We made little tweaks here and there that, I think, will make it even better this year,” she said.
The LinkFest main event is a concert by Souther, a 2013 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, in the Link Centre concert hall. As a singer, Souther scored a top-10 hit in 1979 with “You’re Only Lonely” and collaborated with James Taylor on Taylor’s 1981 hit, “Her Town Too.”
As a writer, Souther’s songs helped define the country rock sound of the 1970s. He co-wrote some of the Eagles’ biggest hits, including “Heartache Tonight,” “The Best of My Love,” and “New Kid in Town.” He’s also written or co-written tunes for Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Warren Zevon, Glen Campbell, Bonnie Raitt, John Waite, and Crosby, Stills & Nash, among others.
Shannon McNally, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, will be the opening act. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7.
“It will be a wonderful evening of music,” Brevard said. “It’s unusual to get someone of J.D.’s caliber in our intimate concert space. Shannon is a gifted woman, and she has some local connections, which we always love.”
General admission concert tickets are $35. Limited VIP tickets for $80 include seats in the first three rows, a signed CD and photo with Souther after the concert. Tickets can be purchased at link-centre.org.