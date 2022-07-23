I turned to Mandy to comment about the heat and was horrified to discover her face was melting.
Skin sagging from her bones, eyeballs sticky and wet, she looked like a Play-Doh recreation of herself that had been cooked in a microwave. Which, to be honest, wasn’t far from the truth.
“I don’t know how much more of this I can take,” she said, a cloud of dust from her dehydrated bones slipping from her open mouth like cigarette smoke. She wiped her face with the back of her hand and slung away enough sweat to fill a jug of Milo’s tea.
“It won’t be so bad tonight,” I told her as I used a bottle of boiling water to douse the small fire that had started in my hair.
The July sun glared down on the parking lot of the Malco Summer Drive-In like the flaming eye of Sauron, apparently furious at the people — us included — who had arrived hours before the night’s festivities were scheduled to begin in order to secure a spot near both the stage and towering screen where longtime drive-in movie historian Joe Bob Briggs would host a showing of the 1982 non-classic, “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.” Our lawn chairs set up just feet from the stage, coolers positioned for easy access to beer and water and more beer, we had nothing to do but wait for the cruel sun to dip below the horizon and cast us in merciful darkness.
Mandy wrung out her shirt and told me something along the lines of, “I don’t know that this is worth it.”
“It will be,” I said, trying my best to remain optimistic while under the oppressive thumb of the seething ball of hatred above us. “It’ll cool off once the sun goes down.”
“Maybe,” Mandy mumbled.
I leaned back in my lawn chair and placed the small battery-powered camping fan we’d had the foresight to bring on my chest, positioning it so close to my face I could have almost shaved with it. But scorching air in motion is still scorching, and the fan provided little relief.
Our friend, Gerald, returned from wherever it was he had been and fell into his chair. His face was beet red and glistening with sweat, but he was grinning.
He dug a few cans of Coors Light from his cooler, kept one for himself and offered us the others. I accepted; Mandy did not.
“Too hot for that,” she said, a chunk of her cheek dripping from her face and splattering against the pavement. It sizzled like an egg.
“Oh, I love it,” Gerald said, or something like it. He was far too perky. “We don’t get heat like this in Michigan. I could sit out here all day.
“Maybe I’m part lizard,” he suggested, sounding far more chipper than someone whose eyeballs had just boiled over the rims of where their sockets should be. He cracked open his beer and wiped his face.
Mandy shot out of her chair and announced that she was going to sit in her car for a while.
"I've got to get out of this heat," she said, peeling the melted rubber from the soles of her shoes from the pavement. She weaved her way through the sea of puddles that used to be people.
When Mandy returned, she was wearing a new set of clothes that were already sopping wet. She sloshed into her chair and popped open one of the small umbrellas she keeps in her car. It surrounded her in a personal circle of shade. I tried being jealous, but didn’t have the heart for it. Guess that had melted.
"I don't know how we're going to do this all weekend," the puddle of goo that used to be my wife said.
From deep inside the cicada-shell husk of my sun-scorched remains, I mustered what remained of my optimism.
“It won't be so bad once the sun goes down," I said.
“Maybe,” she said, clearly doubtful.
I reached over and took my wife’s hand as flames engulfed us both.
