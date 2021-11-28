Hug me, night, you’ve got a bughouse sigh. Morning scrapes me cold, but you’re a velvet lie. – Maxwell Bodenheim, “Street-Level Jazz”
Evil does not hold a monopoly on darkness. That might be where it thrives, but it has plenty of company.
The dark can hide my sins. It can also hide my natural human flaws, that corrupted flesh to which I am born. My anxious thoughts, my sincere regrets, my heavy spirit – they all live in shadows on the dark side of my heart.
It’s not usually the sun that brings me comfort, because the harsh light threatens to penetrate the veil that covers my mind. It’s the night, with the moon’s soft glow and the stars at a safe remove, that soothes.
Night is when my world becomes quiet and I can better sort through the tangle of thoughts and emotions. Perhaps it is just a “velvet lie,” but the night sky feels like a canopy under which I can hide.
Sometimes, though, I am found. Another soul will drift into my life and recognize the darkness inside me because it’s the same shade as theirs. There are precious few of these souls, and I cling to them tightly.
Other times, I’m seen by someone who abhors the darkness, perhaps because they can’t reconcile the darkness they know lives within them with their misplaced sense of self-righteousness. They can’t admit something might be wrong with them, be it a besetting sin or a natural flaw of the mind.
And so the darkness I dwell in repulses and repels them, because it might force them to look inward.
I know I’m speaking in metaphors; it’s a bad habit. But to be more specific would be to give away too much of myself. I’ve shared a lot in this space, but not nearly as much as you might think.
Honestly, it’s not so much that I’m sharing something with any of you. Writing about these things is a form of self-therapy, a way to make sense of all that roils inside me. I am, of course, acutely aware that other eyes see these words, thus my tendency to be vague. I know the specifics to which my metaphors allude, specifics others are probably better off not knowing.
And yet I feel like some readers can identify with what I’m saying, that they are able to attach their own specific circumstances to my words. Many of you have lived in the dark and, like me, found comfort in it.
You perhaps also know that there is truth in Bodenheim’s line about the night being a “velvet lie.” As I’ve said, evil thrives in the dark. Even if, like Bane, you were born into the dark, it can still be difficult to recognize the sinister lies sneaking up behind you.
The night can hide you, but you must still be on alert, because it can also hide your nemeses. It’s happened to me. I can get so wrapped up in old heartaches that I let new ones in, and I begin to mistake my own inner darkness for the night, yet I find no comfort.
I lose sight of the lights that are there to guide me. I need only look to the sky.