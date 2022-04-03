Houseplants can be problematic. We all have purchased them, brought them home with anticipation, knowing exactly where we will put our treasure, only to have them struggle and eventually die.
Discouraged, but not defeated, most of us will try again before we give up and maybe purchase a fake plant to put in that perfect spot. Before you declare your green thumbs brown, I would like to encourage you to keep trying. Living plants can solve indoor air pollution problems by helping to reduce, if not eliminate, indoor pollution.
When considering air pollutants, most of us think of automobile exhaust, burning coal, or forest fires, yet counterintuitively, research shows that indoor air is about 30 times more toxic than the air outside. A study led by B.C. Wolverton and published in 1989 by the Stennis Space Center offers houseplants as a solution. Plants and associated microorganisms in the soil around them are “nature’s life-support system.” Through photosynthesis, plants absorb pollutants and carbon dioxide through their leaves. Microbes surrounding the root system break down the contaminant and then emit pure oxygen. Just 15 houseplants in an average-size home offer a significant reduction in the number of indoor contaminants.
Common houseplants like spider plants, philodendrons, and Boston ferns clear formaldehyde from the air. Peace lilies take care of trichloroethylene, while English ivy, chrysanthemums, and gerbera daisies handle benzene. Marginata and Mother In Law’s Tongue are excellent plants for healthy indoor air. The most useful household plants are the areca palm, golden pothos, Janet Craig and corn plant. They do not require much light and are effective air-cleaners; just place two to three plants in a room.
Wolverton’s book "How to Grow Fresh Air" is a wonderful reference on the subject of plants and indoor fresh air. Remember that some plants can be toxic if eaten by children or pets so choose plants wisely.
Now about your brown thumb. If your houseplant is suffering go to https://extension.msstate.edu/search and type houseplants in the search bar for publications about houseplants. The benefits of plants in your living space are numerous and definitely worth the effort!
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.