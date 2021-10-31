The great thing about art is that it has the ability to outlive its creator. So in a way, artists are immortal.
Chris Murrell was an artist. He worked at Ironclad Tattoo Gallery in Saltillo for over five years, painting many a human canvas with needle and ink.
Chris died in a car accident last weekend at the age of 35.
I didn’t know Chris well, but he was central to a significant moment in my life: He gave me my first tattoo. I was hoping he would be able to do my next one, and the next one – however many I end up getting.
A person’s first tattoo is always the most meaningful, because it feels like you’ve crossed some sort of rubicon and entered a special club.
Early last year, I went to Ironclad with my friend Andrea as she got her first tattoo. I’d been wanting one for years and knew exactly what it would be, so I asked if I could schedule an appointment. I got lucky, because there was a cancelation for the next day.
At one point I stepped outside to smoke, and Chris joined me. I don’t remember what we talked about, but he was chill as hell. I liked him immediately.
So I returned the next day to get my ink. I had known for a while what I wanted, so I told Chris, and he drew it up. It was even better than what was in my head.
The image: An old-timey pen has sliced open my wrist, and blood leaks out. The words, in red: OPEN A VEIN AND BLEED – which Chris did in the old typewriter font. And then he added little spots around the words to look like ink blotches.
The tattoo was inspired by an old saying, which has been attributed to many people: “Writing is easy, just open a vein and bleed.”
I’ve gotten a bunch of compliments about my tattoo, which is not why I got it. But then, the compliments aren’t really for me, but for the artist. Chris took my idea and brought it to life in a way I could not have imagined. That’s the gift artists have, and why they are so vital to our society.
Artists are also patient. When Chris started coloring in the blood on my wrist, I almost passed out. So he let me take a 10-minute break and gave me some water and a snack.
Tattoos hurt, but they’re made more bearable when you trust the artist. While I had not met Chris until the day before, I was very familiar with Ironclad’s work, via their Instagram page as well as friends of mine who’d gone there. And after talking to Chris while Andrea got her ink, I felt quite comfortable with him.
I wish I had known him better. His Facebook page is full of tributes and memories shared by his many friends and clients, and they confirm the impression I’d formed of Chris.
“He was always so kind to everyone.”
“Such a very sweet guy.”
“He was always so nice and smiling.”
“He did my first tattoo and was the chillest dude and made me feel so calm and comfortable.”
Chris is gone, but his art – and thus his spirit – will endure.