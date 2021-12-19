For a moment, I thought my wife abandoned me inside a Hot Topic.
I was digging through bins of pop culture paraphernalia — mostly references to animes and memes about which I had only the faintest knowledge — when I noticed I couldn’t find my wife.
At first, I felt no need to panic. Mandy is shorter than most standard-issue clothing racks and store counters, so it’s not uncommon for her to vanish from sight when browsing a retailer. And Hot Topic is a relatively tiny store, small enough I could stand with my back to the “… And Justice for All” T-shirts on one side, spit and hit the “Lilo and Stitch” pajama pants all the way on the other. There are only so many places to disappear in there.
I returned a button with an unfamiliar cartoon character to a pile of similar regalia and scanned my surroundings, but didn’t immediately spot my wife.
“Looks like I’ll have to track her down,” I told myself.
The male half of a young couple — no more than 40 years between the two of them — doing their best to meld into a single creature right there in front the Spider-Man hoodies detached enough of his face from hers to ask “What?”
“Nothing,” I said. “Sorry.”
The dude mumbled something as I slowly slipped away between the shelves of “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Rick and Morty” merch, but he couldn’t properly articulate with his lips pressed against someone else’s face.
With the days until Christmas waning, the store — cramped even when empty — was packed with an uncomfortable number of people hunting for the perfect “Inuyasha” cap or that one “In Utero” T-shirt Grandma just can’t live without. Making my way through the shop without bumping into a pair of goths on the lookout for a Chip and Dale sweatshirt or, like me, middle-aged folks desperately clinging to the things that once brought them joy as the world methodically crushes every ounce of spirit and energy from their decaying bodies, was a little like trying to remove one of those tiny plastic bones in a game of Operation.
Mandy wasn’t near the wall of Funko Pops where I last remembered seeing her rooting through the rows of bulbous-headed figurines. I briefly wondered if there might have been some sort of dimensional vortex behind the lines of Sexy Ned Flanderses, but that seemed unlikely.
I made a few casual loops around the store, growing more and more panicked each time I passed beneath the gaze of Funkos. There was judgment in their vacant, plastic eyes. And pity. Beneath the din of blaring pop punk and hip hop, I could hear them whispering to me:
“She’s gone.”
Losing my wife, no matter how short she is, inside of Hot Topic didn’t seem physically possible. Which left only two realistic possibilities: Either she’d been erased from existence via time travel shenanigans, or she’d abandoned me.
“But if she’d been erased from existence …,” I whispered so that the nearby snickering teens pretending to purchase Minnie Mouse clothing ironically couldn’t hear me, “… then I wouldn’t remember her at all.”
That left only one possibility: As I was distracted by the treasure trove of of pop culture, goth and anime merchandise, she’d slipped away.
A scream of existential terror rose within me. But just as I prepared to set it loose right there between the WandaVision caps and celestial jewelry, I spotted the top of her head bobbing around near the wall of band logo tees.
My heart still pounding in my chest, unreleased wails of despair receding within me, I wandered over to my wife. As I did, I passed the melding couple, now seemingly fully fused near a group of button-eyed “Coraline” dolls.
“There you are,” I said as I approached Mandy. She offered me one of her quick, semi-grins, then returned to looking through the “Naruto” stuff that had caught her attention.
“I’m not sure how, but I thought I lost you for a moment,” I said, trying not to let my relief slip into my tone. “Where’d you go?”
“I was looking for you,” she told me.