TAVARNELLE, TUSCANY — My love of bakeries goes back as far as my episodic memory will allow. The earliest bakery recollection I can drum up comes from the Blue Ribbon Bakery in my hometown of Hattiesburg. In a kid’s eyes, a bakery is a wonderland of shapes, sizes, colors and all things sweet. In 1968 if you had given 6-year-old Robert a choice between all the playthings he could snatch on the toy aisle at the Ben Franklin or all the sweets he could grab behind the counter at the Blue Ribbon Bakery, it would have been a tough choice, but the cookies and cupcakes would likely have won out (and that’s coming from a boy who loved toys).

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef, author and travel host. Find his recipe for Italian Cream Cake at robertstjohn.com.