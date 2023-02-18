TUPELO – One day last week, patients and their families arriving at Le Bonheur Children's Outpatient Center in Tupelo got a welcome surprise.
Four Love on a Leash volunteers, and their therapy dogs, were there to greet them and provide comfort and stress relief.
"We go wherever we're invited," said Lisa Abstein, leader of the Love on a Leash Northeast Mississippi Chapter. "Love on a Leash has chapters all across the United States. Some are extremely small – maybe three members – while others can have up to 300 chapters."
The local chapter, based in Tupelo, currently has a total of 14 volunteers. Two of those are in the training process, and two don't have dogs, so they can't go on visits.
"We are always pursuing new and creative ways to teach folks about the value of the human animal interaction and recruit more volunteer teams for our group to better serve our community," said Abstein, a mental health counselor.
LOAL Northeast Mississippi was formally established as a chapter in 2019, Abstein said, but several teams have been doing pet therapy in the area since as early as 2006 as members of Comfort Creatures of Northeast Mississippi, which dissolved earlier this year. Abstein was part of the grass-roots effort that started Comfort Creatures.
"We visit nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals, clinics, schools, libraries, group homes," Abstein said. "A therapy dog is simply there to provide comfort to people. Their chief responsibility is to brighten someone's day. They are not service dogs."
Those being visited can pet the animals or hug them or brush them or hold them in their laps, if the dog is a small breed.
"When we visit kids, they put tiaras on the dogs' heads and like to show the dogs their Barbies," Abstein said. "Kids get a kick out of the visits."
Abstein remembers going to a nursing home one day with her Golden Retriever therapy dog, Larkin, when they visited a patient with dementia.
"The lady threw her arms in the air and said, 'Oh, Goldie, it's you. Did you really come back to see me?' And she started to cry. For that moment, she had her dog back. We get all kinds of stories like that," Abstein said.
LOAL requires a certification process to make sure the volunteer and the dog are well-suited for visiting the public.
First, owner and pet have an initial control evaluation, to make sure the dog can do things like sit, lie down and heel; come when called by the owner; allow its head to be patted or scratched; not be distracted by loud noises, etc.
Next, the owner/dog team go on 10 supervised visits, followed by a final visit evaluation.
"After that, they're free to visit wherever they're invited," Abstein said. "The certification process can take as little as a couple of months, but must be completed within a year."
A spring recruitment event is planned for Saturday, April, 29, at Unleashed on Cliff Gookin Boulevard in Tupelo from 2 to 4 p.m.
"People can bring their dogs and let us meet them, meet our dogs, meet with a trainer, meet with an evaluator," Abstein said. "We try to do one of these every year."
Every breed welcome
Love on a Leash doesn't restrict the breeds of dogs that can be therapy dogs.
"We have a Doberman, a Terrier mix, a blind Schnauzer named Simon, a Catahoula Hound mix," Abstein said. "There's one named Bueller, a shitzu, who does all kinds of tricks. He likes to get the mail. Lots of these dogs have Facebook pages."
Abstein tries to go on visits at least twice a month with her therapy dog, a Golden Retriever named Holly.
"Holly likes to go on visits with another team," Abstein said. "Dogs learn to behave by modeling other dogs. It's better for a newly certified dog to go with a team. Dogs teach each other."
But as important as it is for a dog to have the right temperament for site visits, it's equally important that the owner also be well-suited.
"When you're visiting an assisted living facility or hospice, you're there for the families as much as the patients," Abstein said. "If you don't have a heart for people, this isn't the volunteer job for you."
For more information about LOAL and the certification process, visit https://www.loveonaleash.org/northeast-mississippi.