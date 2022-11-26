Roughly 37 minutes before I had to be at work, my 6-year-old daughter alerted me to the emergency, albeit indirectly.
“Daddy, I’m going to the back,” she announced just as I was spitting a wad of foamy, used Aim into the sink.
With spittle and toothpaste remnants spilling from my mouth, I hurried to stop Arlie before she disturbed her sleeping mother.
“No, no, no, no,” I said, dashing from the bathroom and blocking the kid’s path as she was sliding open the pocket door to our bedroom.
“But, Daddy …” Arlie began. I cut her off.
“Mama’s really sick,” I said.
“But, Daddy …”
“Be a big girl and try not to bother her while I’m at work. OK? Not unless it’s an emergency.”
“But, Daddy …”
“What, Arlie?”
“I need toilet paper, silly,” she said, using her favorite epithet. “We don’t have any in the bathroom.”
As a parent accustomed to dealing with a small child, I was initially skeptical. But a quick check of all the usual hiding spots in our main bathroom verified her claim. There was, in fact, no toilet paper.
“OK, Arlie,” I said from outside the closed bedroom door. “I’ll sneak in here and get a roll from our bathroom. You just stay here and keep quiet. Got it?”
“Yes, Daddy,” Arlie said, placing a finger to her lip. “I’m just going to sneak in right behind you and quietly tell Mama, ‘Hello.’”
For the briefest moment, I wondered whether I’d unintentionally given my daughter instructions to do the exact opposite thing from the thing I actually wanted her to do.
“No … no. Don’t do that,” I said. “Mama’s very sick. I need you to stay right here as I run into the bathroom and grab a roll. OK?”
“OK.”
“You’re going to stay here?”
“Yup.”
“And you’ll be quiet?”
“Of course I will, silly.”
“OK.”
I slowly slid the door open enough to slip through and, quietly as my clumsy body would let me, entered the room. Mandy was buried beneath a mass of coverings — sheet, comforter, quilt — but had left enough of her face exposed that I could see her closed eyes.
I crept across our bedroom toward our tiny bathroom, doing my best to avoid the creakiest of our floorboards. The roll sitting atop the toilet held just a few scraps of paper. I opened the cabinet where we keep our supply, but found that equally bare. Not a square to spare.
I now had approximately 32 minutes to get to work.
As I exited the bathroom, I found Arlie half-draped over our bed, hands outstretched across the mattress so that she could pet her mother’s face.
“I thought I told you to stay out,” I whisper-yelled.
“I did, Daddy,” Arlie whisper-yelled back.
“No, you didn’t. You’re in here right now.”
“Oh,” she said, sounding genuinely surprised.
“It’s OK,” Mandy whisper-whispered, her voice small and hoarse. “I’m awake.”
I asked Mandy if she had any extra toilet paper stashed anywhere, and after giving me the look such a question deserved, she hacked a few dozen times and said that she didn’t. I told her I’d run to the store before work.
After explaining to my daughter that I didn’t have time for a long goodbye and that I’d be back momentarily with an armload of toilet paper and then enduring her long goodbye process anyway, I was in the car and rolling.
I now had roughly 27 minutes to roll into work. Kroger is some three minutes from my driveway when the traffic gods are feeling merciful. Work is 10.
“This is doable,” I said as I hit the first of approximately 623 stop signs between me and the exit to the Joyner neighborhood.
I pulled into Kroger’s parking lot with 25 minutes left to go.
Ten minutes later, I was back inside my house with a stack of Scott Comfort Plus. My cheering daughter greeted me at the door, giving my return the same fanfare you would a soldier coming home from war. A soldier you believed to be dead.
“Hooray!” she cheered. “Daddy’s back! With toilet paper!”
“Not now, Arlie,” I said as I stumbled into the bathroom with toilet paper under one arm and a child latched to my torso. “I’ve got to go.”
“So do I, Daddy,” she said, waiting for me to unload the toiletries. Once finished, Arlie shoved me out of the bathroom and closed the door.
“Bye, Arlie,” I told the closed bathroom door.
It didn’t respond.
I was three minutes late for work.
