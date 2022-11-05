djr-2022-11-05-liv-column-felder-p1

A smaller “throw rug” or walkway or play area of turfgrass, set off with mulch, groundcovers, shrubs, or groups of trees, can really shine.

 Felder Rushing

Whether you go with ancient Latin’s autumnus, or prefer the American slang “fall,” a common chore this reflective time of year can lead to how we approach our landscapes.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.