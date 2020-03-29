TUPELO • Mary Ann Caldwell was so happy to hear about Tupelo children going on “bear hunts” that she dug her old friend, Teddy, out of a cupboard to join in the fun.
The bear hunts are a new response to COVID-19. People put teddy bears and other stuffed animals in their windows and children walk or drive through the neighborhood with parents and count the bears, all while keeping safe social distance.
“I hope this teddy bear thing will snowball,” said Caldwell, 88. “It brings a little relief to our situation.”
Caldwell got Teddy in 1948, the year before she went off to college at Belhaven.
“Teenagers had stuffed animals on their beds when I was growing up and there was always a teddy bear,” she said. “When you went to college, you carried them with you.”
Teddy went with Caldwell to Belhaven for a year and then to Ole Miss for three more.
“This was not a sissy thing,” she said. “This was just a thing in my generation.”
Caldwell’s bear was made by Gund, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of plush stuffed animals that was started in 1898. The company is best known for its line of teddy bears.
Caldwell kept Teddy all these years, knowing one day her grandchildren would be so excited to play with him.
“And they didn’t want to have anything to do with him,” she said. “They turned their noses up at him.”
The stuffed bear shares a shelf with two antique dolls in a large cupboard in one of Caldwell’s bedrooms.
“He’s pretty well-preserved,” said Caldwell, an artist. “You can tell how fuzzy he was. He’s been loved a lot. He’s not a fine teddy bear, like the Steiff bears. His paws and feet are made of kid leather, but his eyes are plastic, not glass.”
Caldwell spent Friday trying to find the perfect window to put Teddy in so kids will see him when they walk by the home she shares with her husband, Piggie, on Hillshire Drive.
“We live on a hill and it’s kind of hard to see him,” she said. “As people walk by, I’ve been calling out to them, ‘Can you see the bear?’”
She’s happy to participate in something positive that’s going on in the Tupelo community in such dark, troubled times as people shelter in place until the novel coronavirus runs its course.
“This virus is the biggest, most mysterious, most dangerous thing I’ve ever seen,” she said. “I can’t believe something like this has happened. I’ve never seen anything like it. But sometimes, when something is so heavy, we have to have some relief, some lightness. And it should be through the children.”