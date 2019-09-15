“... smelling the cigar and the wisteria, seeing the fireflies blowing and winking in the September dusk.”
– William Faulkner, “Absalom, Absalom”
NEW ALBANY • Members of the New Albany Garden Club have long been educators, caretakers, guardians when it comes to all things flora in their community.
It should come as no surprise they’d have a soft spot for what’s likely the most well-known garden in town.
In fact, the New Albany Garden Club’s role in the tending of the Faulkner Garden at the Union County Heritage Museum since its beginning has been evergreen.
That’s why club members have been busy planning a major fundraiser with proceeds going, in part, to the museum for the continued upkeep of the Faulkner Garden.
“An Evening of Blues in the Faulkner Garden” will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the museum.
Co-chairwomen of the garden club’s Ways and Means Committee, Cathy McClinton and Patrice Smith, hope for a great turnout for the upcoming event.
There’ll be live music by the local group, GMC, who play a little bit of everything from a variety of genres. Food will be catered by Tallahatchie Gourmet, and art will abound – on the walls, in the halls and throughout the garden.
“Glass blower Carter Smallwood will be here,” said Jill Smith, director of the museum. “There’ll be different artists in different locations drawing and painting.”
Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased from any New Albany Garden Club member, at the Union County Heritage Museum or from New Albany Main Street Association.
In the garden
The Faulkner Garden’s been around since 2005.
When ideas were initially tossed around regarding the development of the museum’s outside space, the garden club took on the project.
A serendipitous discovery early on was the work of Angie Quinn, now an administrator with Pontotoc City Schools, who had completed her Master’s thesis on Faulkner’s use of landscape in his works.
The garden club, with Sherra Own leading the project, got busy.
Creekmore Landscaping helped with the design and groundwork before garden club members began planting.
“The plants in the garden are all mentioned in Faulkner’s works,” said Lynn Madden, a museum board and garden club member.
The original garden, honoring New Albany’s literary native son who was born within hollering distance, was rectangular in shape. These days, it’s more of an L-shape.
The museum had a major addition in 2015, after a donor gave hundreds of books written about and by Faulkner.
“The construction damaged the garden,” Madden said.
But thanks to the labor of garden club volunteers – and various grants – the garden was refurbished and has grown in size.
Though most of the original plants were lost during the construction, the garden today thrives with an abundance of pass-along plants given by garden club members and others in the community.
In addition to the garden’s vegetation, there is public art aplenty.
A sculpted version of Lena Grove, from Faulkner’s “Light in August,” stands firmly in her spot in the garden. A bottle tree contains colorful bottles with Faulkner-themed etchings by artist Haley Yurkow, and there’s a totem pole by the late folk artist Clyde McDowell.
Multiple structures in the garden, representing Varner’s Store, Murphy’s Body Shop and others, were built by longtime museum volunteer, Zack Stewart.
Clearly, the Faulkner Garden boasts a bountiful array of sights and smells to entice visitors to walk through and take it all in or to find a quiet corner and sit a while.
It takes a great deal of work to maintain the garden, Madden said.
Smith agreed.
“It really does take a village,” she said. “It took a village to do this.”
The fundraiser will be the second of its kind, and others will likely be planned every two years.
“We’re just so thankful to have this beautiful facility here in New Albany,” McClinton said of the museum. “We are pleased to be a part of it.”