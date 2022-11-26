This is the Age of the Parenting Cult, the latest iteration of which is so-called “gentle parenting.” GP is the latest attempt by America’s mental health industry to persuade moms (today’s all-too typical dad is a mere “parenting aide”) to approach discipline such that both child behavior and child mental health problems increase, which they have, and dramatically so, since the early 1970s, when parents began taking their marching orders from psychologists and the like (full disclosure: Yours truly is a psychologist).

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at johnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

