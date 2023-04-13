The following were crowned in the Miss Lee County Pageant 2023 held at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Saturday, April 8, directed by Danielle Norwalk. (Top Photo) Infant - Wrenley Drewery; Baby - Alayna Seals; Baby Princess - Baylor Ashley; Toddler - Linley Claire Hill; Toddler Princess - Allie Grace Miller; Wee - Novaleigh Jones; Wee Princess - Rowdie McDonald. (Middle Photo) Tiny - Natalie Edmonson; Tiny Princess - Emberlynn Tigner; Little - Julie-Ann Terry; Little Princess - Hallie Anderson. (Bottom photo) Young - Hatley Lauderdale; Young Princess -  LilliAnna Robinson; Junior - Mia Rickman; Junior Princess - Kiah Owens; Preteen - Summer Britt; Preteen Princess - Jillian Lay; Junior Teen - Avery Mullins; Junior Teen Princess - Callie Crum; Teen - Kni’Aamora Taylor; Teen Princess - Kylee Letson; Ms./Mrs. - Brooke Gilpin; Ms./Mrs. Princess - Mitzie Steward; Overall Most Beautiful - Addison Shaw; Miss Lee County 2023 - Mia Rogers.

