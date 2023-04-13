Miss Lee County Pageant 2023 winners By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Author facebook Author email Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Photos by Joey Brent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following were crowned in the Miss Lee County Pageant 2023 held at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Saturday, April 8, directed by Danielle Norwalk. (Top Photo) Infant - Wrenley Drewery; Baby - Alayna Seals; Baby Princess - Baylor Ashley; Toddler - Linley Claire Hill; Toddler Princess - Allie Grace Miller; Wee - Novaleigh Jones; Wee Princess - Rowdie McDonald. (Middle Photo) Tiny - Natalie Edmonson; Tiny Princess - Emberlynn Tigner; Little - Julie-Ann Terry; Little Princess - Hallie Anderson. (Bottom photo) Young - Hatley Lauderdale; Young Princess - LilliAnna Robinson; Junior - Mia Rickman; Junior Princess - Kiah Owens; Preteen - Summer Britt; Preteen Princess - Jillian Lay; Junior Teen - Avery Mullins; Junior Teen Princess - Callie Crum; Teen - Kni’Aamora Taylor; Teen Princess - Kylee Letson; Ms./Mrs. - Brooke Gilpin; Ms./Mrs. Princess - Mitzie Steward; Overall Most Beautiful - Addison Shaw; Miss Lee County 2023 - Mia Rogers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author email Follow Ginna Parsons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you