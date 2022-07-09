A recent sighting by a friend of the beautiful and somewhat rare Imperial Moth was most encouraging and exciting. (It has been many years since I have seen one.) Aptly named, this giant golden moth that emerges on enchanted summer evenings does indeed have an imperial presence. If there is royalty in the Order Lepidoptera, this species would definitely qualify.
The Imperial Moth, Eacles imperialis, is a large moth with yellow wings lightly speckled with spots of muted purple, pink, or orange. In Mississippi these gorgeous moths emerge from pupae in mid-summer. As with all Giant Silk Moths, this handsome species has no mouthparts and seeks no sustenance, and thus, this stunning creature’s beauty is truly ephemeral. This moth exists only to procreate and ensure the survival of the species.
Upon emerging from its pupa, the female emits a scent or pheromone to attract a prospective mate. The male, with his large, feathery antennae can detect the scent from distances of more than a mile away. After a romantic liaison, the female will lay eggs one at a time on the leaves of the chosen host plant. Host plants for the Imperial Moth include many native trees, including oak, walnut, hickory and sweet gum.
The eggs of the Imperial Moth hatch within two weeks, and the caterpillars with a voracious appetite begin to munch away. The caterpillars can be either green or brown, and there are rather foreboding looking horns. With its prodigious appetite, this caterpillar gets very large, and when it is time to pupate, the caterpillar climbs down the tree that has been its host plant and burrows in the ground. It forms a pupa and over-winters underground. It seems rather unfortunate, but both the eggs and the caterpillars of the Imperial Moth are consumed with relish by many predators, but such is nature’s way.
The Imperial Moth’s numbers have declined in recent years, particularly in the Northeastern part of the United States. This decline is due to the use of pesticides, herbicides, and the proliferation of artificial lights that lure these lovely insects to their doom.
Mississippi is so very fortunate to have rural areas where the Imperial Moth and giant silk moths can thrive. City dwellers seldom witness the beauty of the night sky, the stars, or such ethereal, stunning Lepidoptera species as the Imperial Moth.
And so it is on summer nights that the Giant Silk Moths emerge and flutter about, and once again, the nights take on an air of mystery and magic. The moths bring to mind a well-worn book that beckons from a shelf in the library. In the childhood classic, "The Girl of the Limberlost" by Gene Stratton Porter, the nature-loving protagonist, Elnora, describes her delight in finding an Imperial Moth as she meandered about the Limberlost Swamp. It is time to read this book once again.
These sultry summer evenings eschew technological distractions and linger awhile on the porch. Perhaps an Imperial Moth will grace your presence. Admire the fleeting beauty of this moth, and then extinguish the light so that future generations may witness one of nature’s wonders.