TUPELO - When Joe Edd Morris rises each morning to write, the last things on his mind are awards, medals, money and recognition.
A new day brings new opportunities for the Tupelo resident to create in his study sentences that have never been written before. His sentences connect with one another as a story unfolds, and with that story comes a statement.
“Whenever I sit down to write,” Morris, 78, said, “there’s always a message beckoning, wanting to be expressed.”
A retired pastor and psychologist, Morris has expressed himself through the books he’s written over the years. His latest, “Torched: Summer of ’64,” is a novel that takes place during a time when Mississippi’s racial tension – heightened by the murder of three Civil Rights workers in Neshoba County – was felt by the nation and the world. Morris felt it, too.
“That was a tough summer,” said Morris, who at the time was a senior at Millsaps College in Jackson and the associate pastor of an 11-church United Methodist charge in Holmes County.
“Torched” has received praise for being a thought-provoking story about interracial friendship and romance, sacrifice, atonement and redemption. The book’s publisher took it one step further, nominating it for a literary award.
Morris recently received word that “Torched” is a finalist for the Montaigne Medal Award, a recognition under the umbrella of the Eric Hoffer Book Award for the Small, Academic and Independent Press.
The Montaigne Medal, in honor of Michel de Montaigne, is presented to the most thought-provoking books. Montaigne was a French philosopher who influenced people such as William Shakespeare, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Hoffer, an American philosopher.
According to the Hoffer Award website, books nominated for the Hoffer Award are automatically entered for the Montaigne Award. Two books are selected as Montaigne winners.
“I didn’t really know about it until I got the email,” Morris said. “My publisher (Black & Rose Writing) had entered ‘Torched’ for the Eric Hoffer Award. It’s given internationally. I haven’t won it. I was just told that I was nominated for it.”
Morris has received recognition for his past novels. “Land Where My Fathers Died,” published in 2002, won the Mississippi Library Association award that year for best fiction. Its sequel, “The Prison,” won the same award in 2020.
Morris also found out from his publisher that “The Prison” was, for a short time, the No. 1 book on Amazon in two genres - Suspense Thriller and Kidnapping Thriller.
“I have to be candid with you,” Morris said. “I’m not excited about being in those genres. A kidnapping is part of the storyline. When I enter works in a genre, the first thing I put is ‘literary fiction’ because I consider myself a literary fiction writer. I’m not a commercial writer. I don’t write to generate a lot of sales.”
Characters
Morris said there are people who feel the plot is what drives a story.
“But a lot of other people feel that characters are what drives the story, and I belong to that group,” he said. “Characters drive the plot.”
The central character of “Torched,” Sam Ransom, is a young pastor serving his first appointment in Holmes County, similar to what Morris did in the summer of 1964.
“We had a lot of territory to cover,” he recalled. “I would preach five times on Sunday. I would get up and drive the 90 miles and preach my first sermon at 9 o’clock. I would preach until 5 and then I would head back to Millsaps.
“I remember one Sunday, I preached a sermon on love, and I used a Scripture from one of John’s letters,” Morris added. "‘If you say you hate your brother and you love God, you’re a liar.’ That was the Scripture. I built a sermon on that. A cross was burned in the parsonage yard that night, but I wasn’t there. I was at Millsaps. I didn’t know about it until I got a call from my district supervisor the next day.”
Part of “Torched” is also played out in New Albany, which is Morris’ hometown. Another key character, Giles, was inspired by a Black man who was an influence on Morris when he was growing up.
“Giles rode around New Albany in an old wagon pulled by a single mule, and he delivered slab wood,” Morris said. “He would give me rides on his wagon. He was a former preacher and a mentor in many ways.”
Morris said living in an integrated neighborhood in New Albany impacted his life, though he was fully aware of the segregation elsewhere in the city at that time.
“Back in the early ‘50s, when I was riding with Giles, New Albany was divided,” he said. “We had separate water fountains for white and Blacks. We had a white section and Black section at the theater. The waiting rooms in the hospital were separated. My block was not separated. I lived together with Black people. I grew up not fully understanding all this division because where I lived, it was not that divided. So when I see all these different fountains and labels on everything, I had lots of questions.”
More stories
Spirituality is a common subject in Morris’ books.“The Last Page,” a book written for a previous publisher, will be reissued in September by Black Rose Writing as “The Lost Page.”
“It’s about what happened to the last page in the Gospel of Mark,” he said. “It’s really a story about the resurrection and how we look at it and interpret it.”
In December, the sequel to “The Lost Page,” titled “The Lost Gospel,” will be published.
Morris has additional novels written that are waiting to be published.
“I’ve written 17 novels, but only these have been published,” he said, gesturing to the ones sitting on a table next to him. “The rest are sitting in a hard drive. I calculated the other day that I will be generating novels until I’m 93. I’m going to go back to redo these others.”
Morris said he was once asked if he wrote for fame or money.
“I write because I get a rush, a thrill of writing a good sentence,” he said. “There’s something magical about creating something that never was. Putting something on paper that nobody probably said before. The whole process of creating. The happiness is not in the final product, it’s in the process. That’s why I keep writing."
He compared it to being a gardener, which he is one. “You get a thrill from planting a seed and something comes out of it,” he said. “There’s a thrill from writing, connecting sentences and eventually creating a story with good characters and always a message.”
From the reviews about "Torched," it's a book with a message.
"Torched is a work of fiction, but is at its core heartbreakingly fact driven," wrote the NetGallery Team, which reviews books for the NetGallery website. "This book isn't an easy light read. It will weigh heavily on your heart and mind long after you close its pages."
Michael Harnett, bestselling author of "The Blue Rat," called Morris' book, "A magnificent tale of race and romance that speaks to us today more than ever."
“Torched” is a story that has stuck with Morris since 1973 and ‘74, when he began writing while serving as a chaplain in the Arctic Circle.
“It was a very lonely time in my life,” he said. “I was up there for a year. In fact, that’s when I started ‘Torched.'"
Morris said it took time for “Torched” to grow and evolve, plus encouragement from his wife, Sandi, for him to finish it.
“This book has morphed. It’s gone through several revisions and it’s been retitled several times,” he said “I’ve gotten a lot of help with it; I can’t take full credit for it. There were times I wanted to give up and say I can’t put it together. Sandi kept encouraging me to stay with it, and I did. It’s probably the best thing I’ve written …. "
Morris paused for a few seconds to reflect, and then added, “which makes me want to do better.”