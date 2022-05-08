In the ornithological world it is usually the male of the species that sports colorful, resplendent plumage and warbles lilting songs to attract the female. This is especially true of the Rose-breasted Grosbeak. The male Rose-breasted Grosbeak has a black head, back, and wings, and emblazoned on its snowy white breast is a luminous red chevron. Scientists discourage anthropomorphism, giving human traits to animals, but this handsome bird reminds one of a chivalrous knight that could rescue a damsel in distress and sing like Pavarotti.
As so often is the custom in nature, the female Rose-breasted Grosbeak is not so gaily attired as the male. The female is a modest, mottled brown and resembles an overgrown sparrow. Of course, this is nature’s camouflage that protects the female and her offspring from wily predators when confined to the nest.
Not only is the male Rose-breasted Grosbeak handsome and dashing, he is also an attentive mate and willingly helps to build the nest, incubate the eggs, and raise the young. The nest of the Grosbeak is reported to be a rather flimsy affair, but the attentive parents, singing all the while and fending off predators, are frequently successful.
Rose-breasted Grosbeaks winter in the tropics but nest in the eastern forests of North America. Most of the Grosbeaks that are seen in our area are just migrating through. There have been a few confirmed nesting sites in Mississippi, but that is a rarity, for these lovely birds prefer to nest in more northern climes. However, even during migration, these birds have a tendency to linger awhile, and even though they are birds of the treetops, they fly down to visit bird feeders and are sociable.
Rose-breasted Grosbeaks are omnivorous. They eat wild fruits and seeds, but during the breeding season feast on a variety of insects. It is interesting that Grosbeaks have a fondness for potato bugs, which many other birds find to be unpalatable, and so are welcomed by potato farmers. In fact, another common name for this beautiful bird is the Potato Bug Bird. Grosbeaks also relish English peas and have a reputation for depleting the crop with amazing alacrity. As a rule, and except for peas, Grosbeaks are very beneficial to the environment.
Here in north Mississippi, spring migration is almost over, and, alas, we must bid the Rose-breasted Grosbeak adieu. When these birds return in the fall, the male will no longer be the Beau Brummell of the bird world. His plumage will be a bit faded and will not be as eye-catching. However, we must welcome them to the garden for they have a perilous journey ahead as they wing their way to the tropics.
Wildlife photographers have captured many stunning images of the Rose-breasted Grosbeak, but in my opinion, the painting of these birds by Roger Tory Peterson captures the beauty and spirit of these birds that visit the gardens of north Mississippi every spring, and he describes this bird’s melodic song to be like “that of a robin that has had music lessons.”
And so, this is Mother’s Day, and this is a day for sentimental cards, roses, heartfelt words, and memories. Through the years on almost every Mother’s Day, Rose-breasted Grosbeaks have visited my garden, and that is an added blessing to cherish on this special day.