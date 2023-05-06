TUPELO – After Lou Ann White's only child, Craig Ryan, died suddenly in November 2018, she was hurting so badly she could barely breathe.
A friend of hers, Melissa Sheffield, reached out to White the next month and gave her a Christmas ornament with Craig's name and his death date on it. Sheffield had lost her own son, Jacob, in 2015.
"When I went through my son's death, there was nobody to talk to," Sheffield said. "After the funeral, everybody leaves, and that's the time you really need people. Psychology Today calls the death of a child the singular most devastating thing to the human spirit."
Being able to commiserate with Sheffield made White realize there were other mothers out there grieving alone. So in 2019, she started a support group on Facebook called Moms of Angels.
"It was clear to me that God led me to start Moms of Angels to help other mothers going through the same thing," White said.
There are about 70 members in the group, which meets once a month for lunch or dinner to offer support to one another. Many are from Lee County, but there are also moms from Amory, Nettleton, Oxford, Booneville, Southaven, Memphis, Nashville and even Florida.
On Tuesday, 10 members met at Sweet Tea and Biscuits in Tupelo for lunch and brought pictures of their sons to share with the others.
"Friends can sympathize, but not empathize," said Denise Walters, whose son and only child, Whitney Walters, died in a car wreck in 2006 at age 20. "This is something you get through, but you never get over it."
Ellen Wilson lost her son, Brandon Pankey, in March 2020. About a year later, someone from Moms of Angels reached out to her.
"I had been through tough times before, but I'd never been that low before," Wilson said. "Even though I have family and friends to support me, you have emotions that only people in this group understand."
In April 2014, Janet Gaston's son, John Servati, was killed in a storm in Tuscaloosa after a retaining wall fell on him. He was 21.
"I spent that Mother's Day cleaning out his apartment in Tuscaloosa," Gaston said. "It was one of the worst weekends of my life. You think about it all the time. People think you're better, but you're not. I tend to let my guard down when I'm around this group. I'd call them and say, 'Tell me how I'm going to deal with this.' I wanted a formula."
The only thing you can do, said Vicki West, is live one day at a time. West lost her son, Lennon Blake Hester, in 2021 to brain cancer.
"This is my first time to be a part of this group," West said Tuesday. "I'd heard about it, but just hadn't been able to join them."
After Bobbie Ready's son, Joel Davis, died in 2019, White reached out to Ready and invited her to lunch.
"Lou Ann was one of my cardiac nurses, and she'd heard my son had died," Ready said. "She was trying to console me. We prayed. She let me know that we were in this together."
Debbie Tucker has lost two sons. Tony died in 2003 at age 15, and Trey died four years later at age 21. She still has one living son – Tyler.
"I don't know how I got through it," Tucker said. "I felt like I was getting a bit better after Tony died, and then Trey died, and it just knocked the breath out of me. Birthdays, death days, holidays are the worst. On those days, my son Tyler and I say three words to each other: I love you."
Marilyn Breedlove's son, Justin, died in August 2020 at age 37.
"He was married with two sons and a stepdaughter," Breedlove said. "He was told at one point that he might not ever be able to have children. He loved being a dad."
Breedlove has joined several bereaved parents' groups, and that's how she discovered Bereaved Mother's Day online.
"Most people don't know about it, and the only reason I do is because I am one," she said. "It is always the Sunday before Mother's Day. It's a day to acknowledge mothers who have lost children."
Sunday, May 7, is Bereaved Mother's Day. Breedlove isn't sure what she'll do. She might go to the cemetery; she might stay home.
"I have one other child, a daughter," Breedlove said. "On Bereaved Mother's Day, I think about Justin, but I still celebrate Mother's Day with my daughter. I still think about him on Mother's Day, too. When people ask how many children I have, I still say two."
Kim Reece has the freshest wounds of the women gathered Tuesday. Her son and only child, J.B., died in a car wreck in December 2022.
"This will be my first Mother's Day without him," Reece said. "I just want him to be remembered. There's this quote – I didn't write it – that says, 'When you say their name, you're not reminding me that they died. You're letting me know you remembered they lived.'"
Sheffield echoed that sentiment.
"Society doesn't know how to handle the loss of a child," she said. "The best thing you can do for a mother who has lost a child is say their name. They're afraid they're going to make you cry, but crying is cathartic."
"People don't need to be afraid to mention our children for fear they'll upset us," Tucker said. "We're going to cry anyway."
"One thing that helped me was when a co-worker said to me one day, 'Tell me about Craig,'" White said. "It's OK to ask about them."
(Some of the worst things well-meaning people can say, the women agreed, are, "He's better off now," "It was his time to go," "God must have needed him more," and "You are so strong.")
Two members of the group, Anita Hardin and Deana Roberson, weren't able to attend the lunch meeting this week, but they still wanted to talk about their grief and share their sons' stories.
Hardin lost her son, Jamie Sullivan, in November 2013 to congestive heart failure, two days before Thanksgiving. He was 31.
"He is in my thoughts every single second of the day," Hardin said. "I pray no one has to walk this road, but I'm so blessed to walk this road with many of my new family/Moms of Angels that understand the pain and disconnect that only we share and unfortunately know."
Hardin said Jamie never met a stranger and was always the life of the party.
"We talk about him at every gathering and talk about him every day," she said. "I feel part of me left with him, and sometimes I feel so selfish and worry that I smother my other son because I never want him to be far away, even though he's married and has a wonderful family. Death changes you, and you see and look at things totally differently now than before. A mom never expects to bury a child."
Roberson's son, Kyler, died in July 2021 in a one-vehicle accident.
"He would have been a senior at Smithville High School," Roberson said. "He had two speeds – knockout asleep and wide open. He was so carefree, while I'm just the opposite. I'm now trying to live my life like he would have."
Roberson said it doesn't matter how old or young a child is when he or she dies.
"If it's a 70-year-old child, that 90-year-old mother's heart is still breaking," she said. "Grief is a monster. You never know how it's going to hit you or when. Some days are easier. Other days, you don't think you can get through it. This group of mothers truly understands the situation. They relate to me, even though we're all at different time frames in our grief."
