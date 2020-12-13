TUPELO • Cindy Butler didn’t know a thing about the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Tupelo when she moved here in March.
As of matter of fact, she didn’t see much of the city after arriving from Utah.
“I moved here March 9th, and COVID hit the 10th or the 12th,” Butler said. “We were in lockdown. I did know people, but I didn’t know anywhere to go or where the grocery store was or anything. I had to learn in a backward kind of way.”
When Butler was able to get out, she eventually heard about an opening for an office coordinator with the Shepherd’s Center – an interfaith organization that provides support to senior adults. She was hired for the office job in June and has been serving as co-interim director along with Kirk Biddle.
“I was very fortunate to be in the right place in the right time to hear about Shepherd’s Center,” the Wisconsin native said. “It’s a total God thing. I give it all to Him and the praise. It’s been wonderful.”
Founded in 1991, the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Tupelo offers a variety of services to seniors. Mostly, center volunteers provide seniors transportation to appointments or to pick up medication. Volunteers also help make home safety improvements.
The center also hosts monthly Live and Learn gatherings that provide socialization for the seniors, but those meetings are on hold due to the pandemic. The center’s office is located in First Presbyterian Church.
Shepherd’s Center is supported by local churches, individual and corporate donors, civic clubs and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
“We provide a listening ear,” Butler said. “We just care about these people, and it’s free of charge to the client. We do it out of the love in our hearts.”
Relocating
Long before the Shepherd’s Center and its clients won over Butler, she was a retiree from the dental field and living with family in Kaysville, Utah – located about 23 miles north of Salt Lake City. When the family decided to make a change, Butler was uprooted.
“I lived in their basement apartment,” she said. “Well, they decided to get a smaller home, and they wouldn’t have room for me. I know that sounds cruel. It hurt my feelings at first, but I thought, ‘They’re doing me a favor.’”
Butler began looking for a new home in places like Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, but none were in her price range. Her friends in the Tupelo area – sisters Mary Hubbard, Nancy King and Annie McNamara – encouraged her to look here, and Butler found a house in Belden.
“I checked here and I bought my house over the phone,” Butler said. “My friend from Wisconsin flew to Salt Lake, and we loaded up and drove across the country together.”
After a period of isolation following her arrival, Butler made her first contact on what would lead to her hiring as the Shepherd’s Center office coordinator.
“I met one of the board members at a friend of a friend’s house. She mentioned (the open position) to my other friend, and then they called me,” Butler said. “I said, ‘Oh, give me the number,’ and the rest is history.”
The pandemic, however, has affected participation in Shepherd’s Center. Butler said the center is taking precautions to prevent clients and volunteers from being infected.
“Transports are down now because of COVID,” she said. “A lot of the elderly are more at risk and they self-quarantine, which I totally understand. We had to change our policies. We cannot physically help in or out of a car. We’re not allowed to touch them because of COVID. They have to wear a mask; we wear a mask in the car. And we sanitize the car with wipes after every transport.”
It may be sometime next year when Shepherd’s Center returns to full operation, but Butler is grateful to be a part of it.
“I can’t imagine my life anymore without Shepherd’s Center in it,” she said.