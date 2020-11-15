STARKVILLE • As they look through the viewfinder of a camera, photographers press a button to capture the story of that precise moment.
The preserved images can represent a wide spectrum of emotions and feelings. It depends on the focus of the individual taking the photo and the subjects.
Taylor Fikes of Tupelo and three of her Mississippi State University art classmates have seen diverse worlds through the lens of cameras, and they have captured compelling individual stories for others to experience. The four are celebrating the final year of their studies with a virtual photo presentation “[no]Contact F20: BFA Photography Thesis Exhibition.”
In addition to Fikes, the online gallery also features Allyson Parker of Holly Springs, Alexandria Johnson of Southaven and Hailey Nickels of Elida, New Mexico.
The exhibition featuring 20 photos by each senior is the culmination of their studies at MSU through the College of Architecture, Art and Design, Department of Art. Applying all they’ve learned, they each spent a year on their respective projects.
“It’s ending on a perfect note for us,” Fikes said. “It’s been a long year of hard work, but it’s really paid off.”
Under normal circumstances, the exhibition would’ve been on display on the MSU campus for in-person viewing. But because of the pandemic, the exhibition is posted on the College of Architecture, Art and Design’s website, http://www.caad.msstate.edu/exhibitions/2020/contact-f20-photo-thesis-exhibition.
“We would typically print, mat and frame our photos, which is also great practice for us as fine art students going through the process of how to work a gallery or an exhibit,” Fikes said. “That was kind of a disappointment with the pandemic, that we couldn’t do it this year.”
The name “Contact” in the title refers to the process of photographers making contact sheets in the darkroom to see what they captured on a roll of film.
This year, with social distancing, the name was changed to [no]Contact.
“We went ahead and had fun with it,” said Fikes, an art major with a concentration on photography. “Why not?”
Individual series
Each student was required to produce a series of photos based on a central theme that’s personal to them, Fikes said.
“A lot of the basis of our project had to be research driven,” she said. “With the photo thesis, this is something we have to work on and develop it over an entire year. You can pick something you really enjoy or you have a tie to and relate to.”
Fikes’ series is titled “_Raw.” It’s about her family, her love for them and the presence they have in her life. However, there are no family members present in any of the photos. Fikes instead went through her childhood home and her grandparents’ home next door to photograph the private spaces in each house.
“I could tell you so much more about a person based on their space around them, their belongings, rather than if I sat them in a studio space and took a picture of their face,” she said. “I was taking photos in their bathroom, in their closets, the laundry room. That’s not where you’d invite your company, but they were gracious to let me do that. It made it truthful.”
One of Fikes’ favorites in her portfolio is “Peoples and Persons of the Past.” It’s simply a shot of a bookshelf filled with books, family photos and other items in her grandparents’ home.
“It’s a very straight-on photo,” she said. “If we were having a gallery, I would print it really big, like 20x30 at least. So, if someone came into the gallery, they would spend time looking at all the different books. There are like six phone books stacked on top of each other that I find hilarious.”
Parker, Johnson and Nickels also chose topics that were personal to them.
Parker focuses on the relationship between child sexual abuse and family in her series, “The Secrets We Keep.”
“This series is personal to me because it is something that I have seen and know many others who have experienced this as well,” she wrote on the exhibition’s online page. “My intent in creating this work is to create conversation on the issue and work toward bringing healing to those who were traumatized.”
Johnson shares a story of reconciliation with an older sister in her series, “Broken Now Everlasting.”
“We are five years apart, and we did not grow up close,” Johnson wrote. “Due to the age difference, I rejected her. Because of that, I affected her emotionally. However, we have a relationship now that we are older. In this project, I have captured photographic images of her different emotions towards the relationship, while also capturing us and the relationship now. This project is personal because it is my way of apologizing to my sister. Having relationships with your loved ones are so important because tomorrow is never promised.”
Nickels explores the topic of domestic violence in her series, “Ask Me About The Roses.”
“Domestic violence is a very serious topic that has plagued society for many years and has been a difficult topic for many to discuss,” Nickels wrote. “In creating this collection of images I intend to shed some light on how difficult it is for victims to discuss these issues by using the organic forms of the flowers as a stand-in for the emotion and physical trauma that victims may feel.”
Achievement
By the time the exhibition ends Dec. 13, the four will have received their degrees. Fall commencement is scheduled for Nov. 25.
Fikes has found ways to use her photography talent. She was hired this year by Steve Burnett Fine Guns, a firearms retailer in West Point, to take photos of inventory and work on the store website. She also takes photos at MSU sporting events and has her own photo service, Taylor Fikes Photography.
Fikes said the thesis exhibitors formed a close friendship at Mississippi State while learning art and photography and applying them to many the projects leading up to the final display.
“We’ve been texting back and forth in our group message congratulating each other,” Fikes said. “We’re elated with how far we’ve come and how proud we are of each other. That’s been the fun part. The four of us are not only proud of each other in photography, but as friends.”