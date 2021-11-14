I bolted upright from my chair in a burst of panic, my day of childless bliss quickly shattered by the realization that I’d forgotten something extremely important.
“What am I doing?” I yelled over the din of Gordon Ramsay screaming bleeped profanities at the contestants on season 10 of “Master Chef.” From her relaxed position on the couch, my wife looked up from her phone in both irritation and confusion.
“Watching TV,” I believe she said.
I looked at the clock — 2:30 p.m. — and did some hasty mental calculations. Arlie had been with her grandparents since mid-afternoon the previous day, and though they hadn’t given us a specific time to retrieve our child, I knew that over 24 hours of listening to her yapping nonstop about planets and dwarf planets and Pokémon and whatever the heck a Teenieping is had undoubtedly worn their collective patience down to its nerves. One of our phones would ring any moment, and on the other end we’d hear my fraught mother, her voice hoarse and slight, pleading with us to release her from the burden of watching over her 5-year-old granddaughter.
But before that happened, I had an important task to undertake.
I turned to my wife, her attention back on the screen of her phone, and announced what I had to do.
“I’m going to clean her room.”
***
There is no doubt in my mind that Arlie is a hoarder in the making. I can see myself flipping on the television in the not-too-distant future to find my daughter, now 30ish, telling the nice people with the A&E camera crew that she absolutely must keep all her dog's shed hair in those mason jars or else her parents will have never been born.
Hers will be a just-in-case mentality — insistent that no item taken into her home, no matter how seemingly insignificant, won’t be useful at some point. No doubt, she’ll invent scenarios in which her refusal to part with even one of the mountain of hot sauce packs the fine workers at Taco Bell have given her over the years will be the difference between starvation and eternal life.
The evidence of this eventuality is all over her room. Scraps of paper litter the hardwood like confetti, each containing some random scribbling she’ll insist on keeping. Shelves intended for books and toys are dotted with pieces of would-be garbage — naked cardboard tubes that once held toilet tissue (“They’re telescopes,” she’ll cry as I attempt to toss them away), baby bottles that haven’t contained milk since before she’d learned to walk (“How will I feed my toys?” she’ll wail as I gather them up), and decaying boxes that once housed shoes now multiple sizes too small (“I won’t have a place to keep my treasures,” she’ll plea just as I’m about to haul one to the recycling bin).
The only way to exorcise her space of clutter is to do so when she’s not around to protest, then pray she doesn’t notice anything missing.
***
I held my breath as Arlie entered her room, waiting for her to rev up the bellyaching.
“You cleaned it,” she exclaimed as she examined the comparatively neat top of a chest of drawers that was, until an hour before, in total disarray.
“I did,” I said, straining to feign excitement in the hopes she might absorb some of it. “Now you can see where everything is.”
“Where’s my art?” she said, scanning a floor free of torn construction paper and flabby balloons.
“I’ve put it all inside your art box,” I said, motioning to the plastic Sterilite bin near her bed.
“Oh,” she said, and I detected the faintest hint of excitement in her voice. I smiled.
“Glad you’re back, Dot,” I said, giving her a squeeze. “Have fun. Try not to mess it up.”
“I won’t, Daddy,” she said, rummaging through a toy bin. I pulled the door to her room shut behind me and returned to the living room, satisfied with a job well done.
I had just settled into my chair to finish the interrupted episode of “Master Chef” when I heard Arlie’s tiny voice bleeding through the wall. My heart sank.
“Daddy?” it said, trembling just slightly as if about to break. “Where are all my telescopes?”
