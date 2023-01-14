We were playing a video game, Arlie and I, when she said it.
The two of us were working together to solve what’s commonly known among those who enjoy a bout of old-fashioned electronic gaming as a “block puzzle,” which requires whatever digital character you’re playing — be it a red-hatted plumber, a gun-toting space fella or some sort of anthropomorphic critter — to repeatedly shove a series of blocks back and forth until the real-life human controlling them accidentally stumbles upon the solution or gives up the whole nonsensical business by throwing the controller across the room.
After 10 minutes or so, my 6-year-old daughter and I were leaning heavily toward the latter solution.
Arlie, however, was riding high from the previous day, in which she’d picked up the controller while I was taking a mid-puzzle break to use the bathroom and fix the piece of toast she’d requested, and solved a puzzle with which I’d been struggling. The praise I’d given her success had made her overconfident in her block-puzzle-solving skills … so much so that I couldn't spend as much as 30 seconds thinking about what to do without her ordering me around.
“Daddy, here’s what you need to do. You need to push the block over there so that it lands on the red switch. That’ll do it.”
Technically, she was right. Hitting said red switch was the overall goal of this particular puzzle. Of course, getting said block into position to land atop that red switch was what made it a brainteaser and not just a complete waste of time … more so than video games already sort of are.
“Yeah, Arlie,” I said, rolling my eyes. “I know. That’s what I’m trying to do. Shove the block atop the red switch.”
My daughter, so mature for her age that she’s already as quick to exasperation as someone seven times her age, threw her hands into the air and sighed loudly.
She said, in the lecturing tone of a frustrated parent, “The first thing we need to do, Daddy, is stop arguing about the damn blocks.”
There was a moment in which neither of us said a thing, allowing the mildly profane declaration to float through the air for a few silent seconds before I said, as gently as I could, “Where did you hear that word?”
Despite my uncharacteristic subtlety, Arlie knew something was amiss.
“Nowhere, Daddy,” she said, panic already creeping into her voice. “I didn’t hear it anywhere, I promise.”
Which was preposterous, of course. I knew my daughter didn’t just mold one of the foundational four-letter words from the ether.
I also don’t believe she picked it up from her parents, because though Mandy and I are often as profane as semi-respectable people can be, she and I find that particular word too pedestrian for regular usage. I mean, it’s used throughout the Bible, for Pete’s sake. What fun is swearing without the shock value?
Not that it really mattered where she’d picked up the word. I didn’t particularly want her saying it, and especially didn’t particularly want her saying it in school where I’m sure they already suspect that her parents might be hedonistic degenerates. Which, I promise, we mostly aren’t.
“You’re not in trouble,” I told her. “Just don’t say it again, OK?”
“It’s a bad word?” Arlie wanted to know.
I was about to say, “Yeah,” when I reconsidered my stance.
“Well, no,” I said. “It’s not a ‘bad’ word. Words are just words. They’re only good or bad if the person using them intends them to be.
“But some words are impolite, and you don’t necessarily want to go around using them around certain people. Teachers, for example. Or groups of nuns.”
Arlie sniffled, and wiped water from her eye.
“So, I’m not bad for using it?”
“No, Arlie. Of course not. But don’t use it anyway.”
She smiled.
“OK, Daddy. Sorry.”
“No need to apologize. Just don’t do it again.”
“OK.”
Arlie turned back to the television and sat quietly for a second. I assumed she was considering what I’d told her. I resumed pushing blocks around.
“Daddy?” she said after a few moments.
“Yes, Arlie?”
“What about when beavers build them?”
