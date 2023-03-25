Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

Megadeth helpfully weaved between my legs as I juggled an armload of stuff — the backpack filled with my work gear; a  travel mug, small pool of moldy coffee still sloshing within, that had been hanging around in my car’s cup-holder for a week; Arlie’s poster-sized painting of multicolored splotches the school had sent home a month ago — while also navigating the complicated process of unlocking the door that separates our carport from our kitchen.

Newsletters

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

Tags

Recommended for you