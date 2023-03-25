Megadeth helpfully weaved between my legs as I juggled an armload of stuff — the backpack filled with my work gear; a travel mug, small pool of moldy coffee still sloshing within, that had been hanging around in my car’s cup-holder for a week; Arlie’s poster-sized painting of multicolored splotches the school had sent home a month ago — while also navigating the complicated process of unlocking the door that separates our carport from our kitchen.
“Mew,” he told me, his dolphin-like soprano piercing my ears. In human talk, I believe he was telling me he would like to enter the house.
This gave me pause.
“If I let you in, are you going to pee on the floor?”
“Mew,” he said, which I took to mean, “Of course not. I’m going to spend five minutes staring at the nearly full bowl of salmon-dusted crunch-nuggets you kindly leave out for your beloved cats, then I’m going to drink a gallon of water and after that I plan to curl up in the one chair in the entire house in which you regularly sit and take a quick six-hour nap. Should I have to relieve myself, I shall do so within one of the two litter-filled boxes you’ve left out for us because I am a considerate pet and would do nothing to bring you additional work or stress.”
I gave Megadeth a significant dose of skeptical glaring and finished unlocking the door. As he strutted inside, his tail jutting up to the heavens, I watched to ensure he did, in fact, stop at the food dispenser inside what we affectionately know as the “cat room” and didn’t beeline toward the side of the room which held the two spic-and-span litter boxes he enjoyed not using.
“Don’t pee on the floor, Mega,” I yelled over my shoulder as I dropped the dirty travel mug among all the other food-encrusted dinnerware awaiting scrubbing near the kitchen sink.
Megadeth responded with a series of crunching sounds.
Despite being as deaf as a stapler, our geriatric cat, Flannery, somehow knew the exact moment I stepped inside the dining room. She awoke with a start from what I’m sure had been a day-long snooze atop the mound of Arlie’s completed schoolwork, doodles and random scraps of paper we’d stacked atop the dining room table, then immediately screamed at me about food.
“No, girl,” I said as I patted her on the head. “You’ve had two bowls of wet food already. You don’t need another.”
Flannery hopped down from the table as I hung my backpack on a dining room chair.
“I’m still watching you, Mega,” I yelled through the wall. When he didn’t respond, I got panicky.
I rushed through the living room into our short hallway — Flannery quickly padding behind me — to spy on our pee-prone pet through the other entrance to the cat room. Megadeth was gazing into the water bowl.
“You better be planning to empty all of that water either outside or in a box, cat,” I warned.
“Mew,” Mega squeaked. I assumed that meant, “Plan to, boss.”
Flannery, still hoping I’d change my mind and give her the day’s third bowl of sopping stench-mush, followed me into Arlie’s room and watched intently as I burrowed through the wreckage in search of an appropriate pile of detritus to place her artwork.
I checked on Mega again after leaving Arlie’s room; he was gingerly drinking from the water bowl.
Flannery’s stares and wails of longing finally wore me down during the short walk from the hallway to the kitchen, and I fetched the open can of chicken-flavored pap she so desired from the fridge. I picked a bowl from among the stack atop the counter and slopped a heaping spoonful into it.
Megadeth dashed past us as I entered the cat room, bowl in hand, an ancient animal screaming at my feet. My heart sank as I spotted the pool of urine he’d left on the hardwood floor between the two litter boxes.
“Why, Mega? Why?” I yelled at my infuriating cat as he settled into my usual chair. “Why won’t you just use one of the boxes?”
“Mew,” he told me.
“Apologize all you want,” I told him as I fetched the roll of paper towels. “But you peed on the floor, not the other. So I know what you’re full of.”
“Mew.”
“Exactly,” I said.
ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.