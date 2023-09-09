To be honest, I’m not sure I was properly taken aback when my daughter informed me that two of her Sims — tiny, digital humans whose lives the player manages in the popular video game series, “The Sims” — had shuffled off their polygonal mortal coil.
I was measuring out the broth for the giant tub of chicken tortellini I was attempting to prepare for dinner, and I’m afraid the combined need to make exact measurements and pay attention to the insane ramblings of an over-excited 7-year-old were just too much for my slow brain to process simultaneously.
I think I responded to her news with something along the lines of, “That’s nice, Arlie.”
She jumped around a bit like she does when she gets really, really enthused about something.
“Yeah, the kitchen caught fire, Daddy,” she said, voice spilling over with unbridled glee. “So, they burned up. Can I have a snack?”
I shook the last few droplets of chicken liquid from the box and tossed it aside. By then, my daughter’s nonchalance about the horrifying fate that befell two of what were, at least until that afternoon, beloved simulated wards had begun to sink in.
“Chelsea and Tommy?” I asked. My mind scrolled through all the little fake humans my daughter had described to me since she started playing the week before. “Wait, weren’t they kids?”
“Yeah,” she said, grabbing the stepping stool from its nest between the stove and the stacked washer/dryer unit that’s inconveniently located in our kitchen. She hauled it over to the bank of cabinets, unfolded and climbed it and then rooted through the various boxes of junk food we kept on-hand. “Chelsea was 7, like me. Tommy was 5. They’re ghosts now. How about some Funyuns?”
“You don’t need those,” I said. “I’m working on supper. Kids can die in ‘The Sims?’”
“But Daddy, I’m soooOOOOOOooooo hungry,” she said.
I had my doubts about this claim based on the various snacks — yogurt, cucumber slices with ranch dressing, some strawberries, a piece of bread, more yogurt — that she’d eaten in the handful of hours since lunch.
“Well then, this food will taste amazing when I force you to eat it,” I said. “And you didn’t answer my question.”
“I don’t want that food, Daddy. It’s gross. What question?”
“I’ve never made this, and you’ve never eaten it, so you can’t possibly know if it’s gross or not. And the question about dead children in ‘The Sims.’”
“Oh,” she said, climbing down the two-step ladder. “Yeah, I guess they can die when they catch fire.”
“That’s … disturbing.”
I thought about how long it had taken Arlie to … uh … convince two of her Sims to engage in the game’s cartoonish (and PG at worst, you would-be clutchers of pearls) process of baby-making. She’d spent hours coaxing Celestia (apparently named after a character from “My Little Pony”) and Jack (apparently named after … uh … another Jack) into a relationship. She’d used the game’s various home-design features to fabricate rooms for the A.I. children, fretting over minute details like the colors of their cribs and placement of their toys. And when Celestia and Jack finally … conceived … I guess … Arlie’s joy was as genuine as my own when I realized my daughter’s obsession with “The Sims” would buy me a few hours of peace each day.
So, it struck me as odd that the violent deaths of her two simulated children didn’t seem to have affected her much. We’re talking about a kid who gets upset if I toss the box that held her Happy Meal; you’d think the loss of something she’d actually put work into would have made more of an impact.
“Aren’t you upset that they’re gone?” I asked. “And where did you get those crackers?”
Arlie was attempting to stuff a couple of saltines in her mouth before I could snatch them away.
“The cabinet,” she said, crumbs falling from her mouth. “And I’m not that upset. I can just make more kids.”
And with that, she bounded away — face crammed with forbidden crackers — to gleefully force the tiny digital humans under her care to create more and more artificial anklebiters that will inevitably die in gruesome ways.
I poured the chicken stock into a pot on the stove.
“She’s a terrible parent,” I said aloud, then cranked the heat to high.
