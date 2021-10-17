Arlie named him Harry.
“Because he’s hairy, Daddy. Get it?”
I got it alright, and the kid wasn’t wrong. Harry was definitely hairy. And huge. And terrifying.
Arlie and I stood inside the master bedroom and stared through the window of the storm door that opened to the backyard, our eyes wide as we watched Harry meticulously craft his massive web. By my rough estimate, the spider was sized somewhere between softball and ancient-creature-awoken-from-its-slumber-by-man’s-hubris. I gawked in horror as its legs, each of which was roughly the width of my forearm, did the delicate work of putting gossamer threads in place as it built its death trap mere feet away from where I slept at night.
My hand instinctively checked to ensure the storm door was locked.
Mandy had already bailed. She’d been the one to stumble upon Harry in the first place, to turn her head after opening the door for one of the 700 cats who squat in and around our home and find herself reflected several times over in a bank of glassy black eyeballs. This choir of Mandys, in perfect unison, raised their voice in a perfectly harmonious shriek of profanity.
The shock of seeing such a monstrous creature setting up shop so near our bed must have, at least momentarily, broken her mind. I recall seeing her sitting on the bed, staring at us with a distant look in her eyes.
“What if he gets inside?” I believe she said.
I envisioned waking in the night to the sight of Harry’s fuzz-covered ventral side hovering just above my nose. No doubt, I would scream as its many immense legs gripped onto the temples of my head, only to have my voice silenced when the creature seized that opportunity to plant a sac of eggs in my mouth.
No, thank you. Harry had to go.
“Well,” I said, suddenly finding my mouth very dry. “I supposed I can relocate him.”
“How are you going to do that?” Mandy said. I detected well-deserved skepticism.
“With a stick,” I said. Or a bulldozer.
Arlie, who is 5 and hasn’t yet learned to fear having her face impregnated with a brood of spiderlings, protested.
“No, Daddy,” she said, turning the dial on her tone to full whine. “Leave him there. I like him.”
So, I did.
At my daughter’s insistence, we went to check on Harry the next morning. We found his web still standing, but the homeowner nowhere in sight.
Over our shoulders, in little more than a whisper, Mandy voiced what I’d already been thinking.
“It’s worse not knowing where he is.”
Arlie had concerns as well, albeit misaligned from those of her parents.
“Do you think he’ll come back, Daddy?”
“I don’t know,” I said. “We’ll have to see.”
Harry did come back. That night, we found him perched in the dead center of his parlor, wrapping up the carcass of some poor animal who’d mistakenly flown into his web.
“What’s he caught, Daddy?” my daughter said.
“Not sure,” I told her, transfixed by the dance of Harry’s legs as they twisted round and round his meal. “I think it may be an owl.”
For more than a week, we’d look out our back door or the bathroom window at night and find Harry in his web, either wrapping up some freshly caught critter or alone, waiting. And each morning, we’d check again to find Harry gone.
And then, one night, Harry didn’t return. We didn’t see him the next night, either. Nor the one after that.
Arlie was, of course, distressed. I reckon she considered him a member of the family by that point.
“Where do you think he went, Daddy?”
“I don’t know,” I told her, watching from the open doorway as the loose threads of Harry’s abandoned home billowed gently in the cool morning breeze. “He could be anywhere.”
“I hope he didn’t go too far,” Arlie said. As she bounded away, singing a song about the planets, I shuddered and swallowed what little spit I had.