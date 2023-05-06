Arlie insisted I join her in the bathroom to examine what she’d blown into her tissue.
“Why would I ever want to see that?” I yelled back from the living room, where I was comfortably watching an old episode of “Dateline” with an ancient cat nestled in my lap. Pausing the show, extricating the dug-in feline from my person and traipsing the 10-odd feet to the bathroom just to examine whatever horrendous bodily rejectamenta with which my 7-year-old daughter had filled a Kleenex was about the last thing I wanted to do … right up there with extracting my own eyeballs with a toothpick and taking ballroom dancing lessons.
As any child would be, Arlie was taken aback by her usually doting father’s apparent lack of interest in whatever random thing had suddenly and thoroughly captured her attention.
“Aw,” she said, sounding genuinely deflated. “But, Daddy. Please. I need you to see what this looks like.”
“I know what it looks like,” I said as Keith Morrison let loose with yet another verbose narrative about a dead woman who may or may not have been murdered by her husband (but who definitely had been).
“Nuh-uh, Daddy. Not this time,” Arlie said, the pitch of her voice rising and falling in a teasing way that I think I was supposed to find enticing. “On this side, it looks like a clown. On this other side, it looks like the sun. I need you to see it.”
Like any artist, Arlie wants to share her work with the world. Or, at least, the small part of it with which she’s familiar.
That would be us.
And Arlie creates a lot of art. There’s not a sheet of paper she brings home from school that isn’t covered with doodles — misshapen caricatures of family, friends and Disney characters gather along the margins of her tests, and personified planets have nonsensical conversations on the reverse of her homework assignments. She’s forever collecting this-and-thats to glue to other these-and-thoses, and she’s filled at least a small, regional library’s worth of composition notebooks with sketches.
It’s a lot, and over the relatively short amount of time she’s been a part of our tiny family, we’ve run out of room to store it. Loose sheets of sketchbook paper push against the lids of plastic bins; bookshelves bow under the weight of doodle-packed notebooks; and our dining room table … once used for actual dining … is currently home to a collection of half-painted Styrofoam planets.
“Do we really need to keep this Happy Meal box and these bits of ribbon?” I might ask the child on any given day.
“I need those, Daddy,” she’ll undoubtedly respond in this fictional-but-just-barely scenario. “I’m going to use them to make art.”
Of course she is. To Arlie, everything is art. And though I would love to shed some of our daughter’s creative output to make room for something more utilitarian — a stable for the cats, perhaps — I’ll admit the fatherly part of me hesitates to discourage Arlie’s artistic expression. The world needs more creators, after all.
And so, despite my reluctance, I paused Keith Morrison mid-soliloquy, gingerly removed my geriatric cat’s claws from my pants, and wandered into the hallway bathroom.
“Let’s see what you’ve got, kid,” I said.
Arlie held the tissue open between her hands, and I looked at what she’d created. She beamed — all pride.
“Is this artwork, Daddy?” she wanted to know.
I breathed deeply and prepared to break her heart.
“In this case, Arlie,” I said, “it’s not.”
