Arlie — that’s my 7-year-old daughter — was beyond proud. She was beaming so hard, I’m surprised planets didn’t start revolving around her.
“Guess what, Daddy,” she said as I dropped a fistful of animal crackers into a baggie for her school snack.
“OK,” I said. “I guess you probably should be in the bathroom brushing your teeth like I told you to do five minutes ago instead of hanging out in the kitchen with me because we have to leave for school in a few minutes, and I really don’t think you should be late. Did I get it?”
I’ll admit, it was a little snarky. Not that she seemed to notice.
“No, Daddy,” she said. The way she said it sounded more like, “No, idiot.” I let it slide.
I pressed the seal of the baggie closed and waited for her to continue with whatever it was she’d decided she needed to tell me. Wouldn’t have done any good to do otherwise; once that kid gets something stuck in her brain, not even the Jaws of Life can dislodge it.
But she didn’t continue. Instead, she stood there, apparently waiting for me to do something other than getting her ready for school.
“Well?” I said.
“You didn’t guess.”
I sighed.
“We really don’t have time for this, Arlie. We’re going to be late for school.”
Arlie placed one hand on her hip and used the other motion for me to continue. She made me think of an impatient mamaw.
“OK, I give up. What?”
Somehow, that nuclear-blast grin of hers grew even more blinding and self-satisfied.
“I’m no longer scared of Grimace.”
Oh, this, I thought.
You remember Grimace, right? Purple blob monster. Hung out with McDonald’s mascot Ronald McDonald back when he was a thing. Bounced around a lot flapping his stubby amputee arms. Recently had a birthday.
Yeah, that Grimace. Arlie’s terrified of him. Or, I guess, WAS terrified of him.
“Good?” I said, stuffing the bag of tiny, critter-shaped cookies into her backpack before attempting to shuffle my child into the bathroom.
As I scooted her across the floor, she continued.
“Yeah, I had a dream about him last night and he was running around in it with a bunch of kids and when I woke up, I wasn’t even scared at all,” she told me.
“I don’t get why you’re even scared of Grimace in the first place,” I told her, giving her a gentle shove through the bathroom door. I pointed at her toothbrush, then at her face, then at the toothbrush again.
“Because, Daddy, he’s creepy,” she said. “He’s got little beady eyes.”
“No, he doesn’t,” I said. “He’s got sleepy white peepers. Looks like he’s perpetually high on Q. Pounders and McNugs. What on earth are you talking about?”
“They’re beady to me, Daddy,” she told me, toothpaste foam dripping from her face-hole.
“Either way, you shouldn’t have been scared of Grimace in the first place,” I said. “Because he isn’t scary. He’s friendly. All he wants out of life is to slop down Happy Meals and McRibs until he drops dead of cardiac arrest. Like, what could he possibly do even if he wanted to harm you? He has stubby little arms. And no fingers. I don’t know how he even gets all those Big Macs down his gullet. Maybe Birdie throws them at him?”
“What are you even talking about, Daddy?” Arlie demanded to know as she wiped her entire face with a towel and yet somehow missed every single bit of Aquafresh residue she’d gathered around her mouth.
“Doesn’t matter,” I said. “You shouldn’t be scared of him.”
“I’m not,” she said. “I told you.”
“Good. Because that was a silly thing to be frightened of. Grimace is a friendly guy. And also not real. Now, let’s go get dressed.”
Arlie padded to her bedroom.
“Yeah, I know. That’s why I’m not scared of him. But Barney … he’s REALLY scary.”
“Barney?” I said. “The dinosaur? ‘Nuther purple guy? Sings about loving you and you loving him? That Barney?”
“Yeah, Daddy,” she said.
“Well, that makes sense,” I said. “He ate all those kids.”
Then I pulled her bedroom door shut to block out the yelling.
