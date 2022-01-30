It was the moment I instructed Arlie to begin brushing her teeth that she picked to demonstrate one of her newfound skills.
“Did you know, Daddy, that I can count to ONE-HUNDRED?” my 5-year-old asked me, wandering from the living room into the kitchen where I was washing the stack of dishes Mandy and I had put off cleaning since as far back as I can remember. She put enough emphasis on the number to crush a small planet, said it in the same way in which you might describe some impossibility you witnessed during your daily life:
“Did you know, today I saw a T-REX riding a BICYCLE through a CAR WASH?”
Although I consider myself a supportive father, like, 86% of the time, the 20 minutes before bedtime in which my daughter should be using the bathroom, brushing her teeth and equipping whatever character-based pajama shirt and mismatched pajama pants she’s elected to sleep in that night falls directly within the remaining 14%.
So, when the kid, with all the pride of someone who’d suddenly realized they could transform rocks into chunks of gold just by staring at them intensely, told me she could count to a number that — while large in relation to years the judge orders you to remain in prison — is relatively small when held up to the infinite span of numerals, I was … to be completely honest … unimpressed.
“That’s great, Puff Puff. But can you just start brushing your teeth now?”
In response, she began counting. Slowly.
“One … two … three … four …”
I turned to face her, sudsy water dripping from the dish in my hands to the floor.
“OK, Arlie. I believe you,” I said. “But PLEASE go brush your teeth.”
I said the “please” in a way that would have registered as a threat to most fellow humans and probably a good chunk of your craftier domesticated critters.
Undeterred, Arlie answered by continuing her demonstration — “… eight … nine … ten …” — albeit slightly louder than before.
Still, she turned and headed toward the bathroom. Progress.
She’d reached 47 or so by the time I’d finished the dishes, her high-pitched voice echoing from behind the closed bathroom door.
“That doesn’t sound like teeth-brushing,” I yelled through the door.
“… forty-nine … I’m going to the bathroom, Daddy … fifty … fifty-one …”
In frustration, I used my hands to strangle some poor, imaginary version of the kid.
“Well, it doesn’t really sound like you’re going to the bathroom, either,” I hissed through gritted teeth. “It sounds like you’re still counting to one-hundred.”
“… fifty-six … fifty-seven … I can do both, Daddy … fifty … fifty … fifty-seven … fifty-eight …”
“Apparently, you can’t sweetie. Now, brush your teeth. It’s bedtime.”
“… sixty … OK … sixty-one … sixty-two …”
Roundabout 83, I decided to infringe upon my child’s burgeoning independence and breach the closed bathroom door.
“… eighty-five … eighty-six … DADDY!”
Arlie was standing on the wooden crate she uses as a stool to reach the sink, toothpaste froth pouring from her open mouth onto her “Paw Patrol” pajama shirt and “Frozen” pajama pants.
“You’re taking an awful long time to brush your teeth,” I told her.
“No I’m not, daddy,” she said, rabid-faced and baffled. “I haven’t even reached one-hundred yet. I wanted to show you.”
That’s when my internal meter fell back within the supportive father range.
“OK,” I said, using a rag to clean her clothing. “Spit and rinse, then you can finish counting to one-hundred.”
“Hooray!” she said, showering me with a stew of toothpaste and saliva.
She emerged from the bathroom seconds later, mid-count.
“… eighty-seven … eighty-eight …”
I smiled as my kid neared the final number, a grand accomplishment for someone who hadn’t lived long enough to rack up many of them.
“… ninety-eight … ninety-nine … ONE-HUNDRED!”
I clapped and cheered and gave my daughter a pat on the head, then used that same hand to usher her toward her bedroom.
“Very good, Puff Puff. Now, it’s time for bed.”
As we headed to her room, my hand on her back, she looked up at me.
“Are you proud of me, Daddy?”
“I am,” I said.
“Because you didn’t think I could count that high?”
“Sure didn’t.”
“Because one-hundred is a big number?”
“Yup.”
She stopped at the foot of her bed.
“But it’s not the biggest number,” she said.
“No?” I said cautiously. “It’s not.”
And before I could even process what was about to happen, she began.
“One-hundred and one … one-hundred and two …”
