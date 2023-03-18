MADRID — Irish pubs have always intrigued me. The attraction doesn’t come from the typical things one expects from a pub. I’m not interested in Guinness on tap, or Irish whiskey, or any alcohol for that matter. I’m not a prude, and I’m certainly not against responsible alcohol consumption (it put both of my kids through college), but I’ve been clean and sober since 1983. Trust me, the world is a better — and safer— place without drunk Robert stumbling around in it.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef, author and travel host. Find his recipe for Hearts of Palm and Artichoke Salad at robertstjohn.com.