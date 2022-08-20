MYRTLE – For 10 years, Levi Smith had been driving by an old Queen Anne Victorian home in downtown Myrtle when he could come to town to visit family.
Six months ago, the home came up for sale, and he made an appointment to tour it with his partner, Dakota Christofer.
"When I walked in the house for the first time, I said, 'This is mine,'" Smith said. "We both fell in love with it the first time we saw it in person. The photos online showed none of the character."
Typical characteristics of a Queen Anne-style home include steep roofs with intersecting gables; wraparound porches; turrets, towers and balconies; gingerbread trim; windows designed in different patterns, sizes and styles with leaded or colored glass; and fireplaces.
The couple bought the home on Church Street in July and have started the process of renovating and restoring it to its former glory.
"We call it The Queen on Church, or just The Queen, for short," said Smith, 28.
The Queen includes an elaborate staircase leading from the first to the second floor, which is one of the things that sold the couple on the house.
"We've heard a story that the staircase was shipped here from Paris," Smith said. "We hope that one is true."
The home was built in 1910 by Sam Frazier, a local druggist, Smith said. It has had at least five owners since then, and at one time was so dilapidated some of the windows were boarded up.
Originally, Smith and Christofer were looking to purchase an investment property in Myrtle, but now they intend to make it their second home. The two live in Nashville, where Christofer is an accountant with KPMG, and Smith is director of marketing for Premier Property Management.
"This is not an investment property," Smith said, laughing. "It's more of a money pit."
Because the two can work remotely and Smith often travels for his job, they're going to be able to spend a good deal of time in Myrtle working on the home.
"We might be here for two weeks at a time or three days," said Christofer, 25. "We'll be here whenever we can."
The two are working first on structural issues. They braced and leveled the floor in the downstairs foyer, took care of some water damage around the front door, and repaired some of the original windows upstairs.
They've hired a contractor to do three major projects: build a three-car carport that matches the house; extend the rear porch and add French doors in the kitchen that will lead to the porch; and install central heat and air-conditioning. That work should be completed by the end of January.
Christofer and Smith have already taken down Sheetrock covering the walls in the downstairs hall to expose the original heart pine wood, and they've begun stripping old paint and shellac from the staircase.
"The next big project we're going to try to do ourselves is refinish all the hardwood floors," Christofer said. "Levi loves to run around to six different rooms and start a new project before the last one is finished, but I want to start a project and check off all the boxes."
The home has just under 2,500 square feet. Downstairs, there's a parlor, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, bath and foyer. Upstairs, there's a sitting area at the top of the stairs, three bedrooms and a second bathroom. The couple plans to add a half-bath downstairs in what was the laundry room.
There are four fireplaces in the house – two up and two down – along with original bead-board ceilings.
"Everything original we're going to leave," Smith said. "Anything not original, we're going to try to make look original. We want people to follow along on this journey with us on Facebook and Instagram, but that's not why we're doing this."
When the couple is through with the home – they're shooting for the end of next summer – they plan to furnish it with a mix of period antiques and comfortable, modern furniture.
"I have always wanted a project like this, and now I've got it," Smith said. "When this house is done, there won't be another one like it. It will be one of a kind."
