After this winter’s record-breaking Arctic cold spell, the resilience of many garden plants has been sorely challenged, and this spring, the lush blooms of our beloved camellias and azaleas may be somewhat lackluster. But out in the woods and flourishing beneath the canopy of woodland trees before they leaf-out, the native azaleas, especially Rhododendron canescens, are sporting their lovely blossoms and are blooming just in time for nectar-seeking, returning hummingbirds and emerging butterflies.
This native shrub has pink and white honeysuckle-shaped flowers and a sweet fragrance, hence its common name Wild Honeysuckle. The flowers usually grow in clusters of 10 or more. The long stamens protrude from the tubular flowers. The leaves are soft and covered with thin white hairs.
We all love the spring display of the non-native azaleas with their profuse, colorful blooms. In the South these azaleas, which are native to Japan, have become a tradition and are an integral part of spring pilgrimages and garden tours. With unwavering and perhaps justified sentiment, we have claimed these azaleas as our own. They are indeed lovely and are most welcome in Southern gardens.
Ah, but when our native azaleas are in bloom en masse in the woods the vision is ethereal, almost magical. I once saw such a sight in the woods of Itawamba County, and I have never forgotten the beauty of that setting. When gardeners encounter such a setting, they are sorely tempted to transport some of these lovely shrubs to their garden at home. However, as is the case with many native plants, it is unwise to collect from the wild. Unless one has virtually the same natural habitat and a preponderance of good luck, these native azaleas seldom thrive when moved. But do not despair, many native azaleas and cultivars can be purchased from garden centers and garden catalogs, and they have a better chance of survival.
When planting native azaleas, remember these plants will not be like the mounding azaleas that adorn Bellingrath Gardens. Native azaleas are airy shrubs that can grow 6 to 8 feet tall in part shade. They should be planted in moist, well-drained, humus-rich acidic soil, and of course, these shrubs love dappled light beneath the tree canopy.
The native azaleas most common to our area are usually Rhododendrum canescens, but many other varieties will grow in north Mississippi. In fact, there are 17 varieties of North American native azaleas. They are divided into three groups – white, pink, and orange-to-red. Even though we associate native azaleas with early spring, there are some varieties that bloom in mid to late summer, and many native azaleas have lovely fall color. Of course, there are also many cultivars, and they are lovely also.
Springtime in the woodlands of north Mississippi is exhilarating. Spring ephemeral wildflowers of remarkable beauty are blooming. This is a perfect time to take a walk in the woods, nature’s garden, and be sure to look for native azaleas that defied the plummeting temperatures of winter and bloom with abandon and promise.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.