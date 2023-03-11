djr-2023-03-11-liv-column-gratz-p1

Native azaleas most common to our area are usually Rhododendrum canescens, but many other varieties will grow in north Mississippi.

 Margaret Gratz

After this winter’s record-breaking Arctic cold spell, the resilience of many garden plants has been sorely challenged, and this spring, the lush blooms of our beloved camellias and azaleas may be somewhat lackluster. But out in the woods and flourishing beneath the canopy of woodland trees before they leaf-out, the native azaleas, especially Rhododendron canescens, are sporting their lovely blossoms and are blooming just in time for nectar-seeking, returning hummingbirds and emerging butterflies.

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

