Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

I was trying to catch up on the popular Netflix show “Wednesday” in one of my rare attempts to be only slightly behind with some pop culture phenomenon, but found it difficult to follow along with both the murder mystery plot and the title character’s wryly macabre remarks because of my neighbors' conversation.

Newsletters

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

Tags

Recommended for you