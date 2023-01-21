I was trying to catch up on the popular Netflix show “Wednesday” in one of my rare attempts to be only slightly behind with some pop culture phenomenon, but found it difficult to follow along with both the murder mystery plot and the title character’s wryly macabre remarks because of my neighbors' conversation.
“Hey, Wednesday,” some character might have been saying. Again, it was hard to tell. “Let’s head down to the Golden Corral and gorge ourselves on lamp-warmed steaks and slightly damp fried okra.”
And in response to this request — which, again, was impossible to actually hear because whatever my neighbors were discussing had gotten quite animated — Wednesday raised an eyebrow, opened her mouth and said, “HooooOOOOOOOOooooOOOOOot.”
At least, that’s what I heard her say. Knowing the character, I assume what she actually said was something more along the lines of “I prefer gouging to gorging” or some such.
I do know what I said, which was, “That does it.”
I paused the show I couldn’t hear anyway, stomped across the living room and, after going through the usual struggle with its ancient knob, threw open the front door. I stomped out onto the porch, took a deep breath and let them have it.
“Would you owls just shut the (BLEEP) up or go the (BLEEP) on?”
Feel free to replace the “BLEEPs” with your cuss of choice.
Owls are notoriously stubborn birds. At least, I assume they are because this particular owl was perched right over my house and therefore could almost certainly hear my profane demand. And yet, instead of making like a waterfowl extractor and getting the duck outta here, the owl responded with a short but assertive burst of hoots.
“Hoot, hoot, hooooOOOOoooot,” he said, which I took to mean something along the lines of, “Nope.”
From off somewhere — maybe two or three streets over — a fellow nocturnal sky cat piped in to support its friend with a series of curt squawks.
“Ack ack ack ackackack,” it said, which I took to be owl for something like, “Get ‘em, Theo. You tell that jerk human to quick flapping that wad of flesh inside his mouth and scurry back inside that hideous box it calls its home and leave us to our conversation about mice and small, delicious birds.”
Something like that.
From several streets away in another direction, a third owl weighed in with its opinion, which I can only assume was fairly similar to that of its friends.
“WhoooooooooOOOOOoooooOoo,” it said — one long, inquisitive sound that I interpreted as owl-talk for “Yeah!”
The birds then joined together in a chorus of racket. Pretty sure they were heckling me.
With a huff, I went back inside and slammed the front door. Outside, their open mockery continued.
It took a few minutes and a lot of ranting, but my irritation gradually faded. Please understand, I’m not so self-involved that I can’t recognize that I share the neighborhood with all kinds of neighbors from a broad spectrum of backgrounds, people and creatures. Most of them are polite — simply going about their day-to-day lives while doing their best not to bother anyone else who’s doing the same. Others, a certain trio of owls, for instance, are on the more obnoxious side. Maybe that’s unintentional, (believe me, I have a lot of experience in being unintentionally obnoxious; it basically defines who I am) or maybe it’s not and they’re just jerks.
Either way, the result is the same: It’s difficult to understand what Wednesday is saying. And, sure, that’s annoying. But part of my role as a person who exists on this planet with other things that also exist on this planet is to learn to live with being annoyed.
So I returned to my chair and listened to the owls hoot and holler for a few minutes before resuming my show. I slowly increased the volume until Wednesday’s droll commentary drowned out their conversation.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.