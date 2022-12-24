NEW ALBANY – In 1980, when Bethany Dalton was in the Army and stationed in Germany, she bought a small Nativity figurine made by Goebel.
"I wanted something where you could have a story in a small space," said Dalton, 63. "Nativity scenes are all different and unique."
That one piece led to others, and before Dalton knew it, she'd amassed at least 50 Nativity scenes.
"I'd probably collected 15 or 20 before people started giving them to me," she said. "I didn't have a place to put them, but when I did, you could tell it was a collection. At one time, I had a curio cabinet that was nothing but Nativities."
In 2000, Dalton and her husband, Jack, traveled to Africa to visit her brother, who was living there.
"My sister-in-law had given me a Nativity scene from Malawi, but when Jack and I went to tour there, I bought two more," she said. "One was from Mozambique. The only way I could get it home was to take it apart, and I never got it back together just right. Now, I take a picture of everything before I move it or change it."
Dalton figures the largest creche she has sports figurines that are at least 18 inches tall. The smallest is a silver scene from Italy with figures that are smaller than an inch.
"I haven't really thought of one as my favorite, but if I did, it would probably be my first one," she said. "Each one may not be my favorite, but there's something about it I like."
Dalton collects Nativity scenes when she travels, and usually purchases one or two new ones a year.
"Sometimes, I see one in a store here or when I'm out shopping," she said. "It depends on where I go, what I see, and how badly I want it."
Dalton said she's started giving some of her creches to her stepdaughters, Kimberley and Rebecca.
"I like to see them enjoying them," she said. "The biggest problem now is when I'm out and see one I like, I have to buy two so both girls have one."
Typically, Dalton starts putting her Nativity scenes out and decorating for Christmas just before Halloween.
"Normally, at the end of October, I like to have the process well underway," she said. "I usually put up four or five trees. I decorate every room. I like everything to be festive."
The creches find homes on shelves, mantels, tables and hearths and in curio and china cabinets – wherever there's a spot she thinks one will fit. They are made of everything from wood, porcelain and silver to pottery, wire and brass.
"It takes a long time to do it because I set it up and then sit back and look at it and see if I like it," she said. "I may tweak one a little bit or move it altogether."
Dalton keeps a few of her Nativities out all year, but most of them go back in their designated closet right after Christmas.
"If I have it, it's going to be out for Christmas," she said. "Otherwise, why have it? But after the holidays, I put them away. I like things to be finished."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.