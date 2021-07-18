TUPELO • Pilot International, a volunteer service organization with 307 clubs in the United States, South Africa, the Bahamas and Japan, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
And it is doing so with New Albany resident Collett Cross as its new president.
Cross was installed at Pilot International’s annual convention July 10 in Atlanta. She will serve a one-year term.
New Albany will recognize Cross’ achievement with a reception in her honor Sunday, July 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Union County Heritage Museum.
“This is a big deal,” said Jill Smith, director of the museum and a member of the Pilot Club of New Albany since 2001. “International presidents are few and far between in small towns. I know people will want to express their appreciation and honor her.”
Cross, 71, was born in Arkansas and grew in Henderson, Tennessee. She and her late husband, Tony, moved to New Albany in 1975 from Memphis for his job in the furniture industry.
“I made it a difficult move,” Cross said. “I loved the job I had in Memphis and all the activities available there. New Albany was a small town and I didn’t know anyone. I didn’t work anywhere for several months.”
Not long after moving to New Albany, Cross was invited to join the local Pilot Club.
“The Pilot Club gave me the opportunity to meet people and get involved in the community,” she said. “It changed my whole outlook. I don’t have any family left in New Albany. I refer to Pilot as my family.”
Pilot’s history
The Pilot Club, with 40 local businesswomen as members, was chartered in Macon, Georgia, on Oct. 18, 1921, at the old Dempsey Hotel. Its founding principles were friendship and service.
The name “Pilot” was inspired by the riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance.
In 1929, Pilot organized its first club west of the Mississippi, the Pilot Club of El Paso, Texas. In 1932, the 22nd Pilot Club was organized in Juarez, Mexico, making Pilot an international organization.
By 1954, the number of Pilot members had increased to 9,900. Membership hit an all-time high of 20,877 in 1985.
Today, the organization has 13,000 members in Pilot Clubs, which now include men; Anchor Clubs, which are for youth; and Compass Clubs, which target young professionals.
Pilot International is made up of 19 districts. Some districts are single states, like Mississippi, which has 15 clubs; some are made up of a combination of states; some districts are countries; and some are COED, or clubs outside established districts, like those in South Africa and Hawaii.
Each district has a governor, a governor-elect, a secretary and a treasurer. Some of the larger districts also have a lieutenant governor.
In Mississippi, the clubs are in Booneville, Fulton, Grenada, Holly Springs, Houston, Houston community, Indianola, Iuka, Louisville, Mantachie, New Albany, Oxford, Starkville, Tippah County and West Point.
Focus areas
Pilot now has two focus areas: brain safety and health; and supporting those who care for others.
Brain safety and health covers anything brain-related, from from birth defects and Alzheimer’s to traumatic brain injuries and autism.
“We have something called BrainMinders, which are puppets,” Cross said. “We go into schools and talk about wearing seat belts, bike helmets, floating devices in pools – anything to protect you from a brain injury. We partner with Extension’s bike safety program, and take the puppets there. And we talk with senior citizens about safety in the home and keeping their minds active.”
A Pilot signature program is bike helmets, which have a logo with a pilot’s wheel. Pilot gives grants to individual Pilot clubs to purchase helmets.
“We’re known as the helmet people,” Cross said.
As part of supporting those who care for others, Pilot has a Little Pick Me Up program.
“It’s just small, random acts of kindness for individuals who care for others – family members or those in nursing homes or first responders,” Cross said. “I was a caregiver for my mother and my husband, so I’m proud that’s a focus of Pilot.”
The pick-me-ups can be anything from a homemade casserole or a gift card to a local restaurant to fresh flowers, goody bags or caregiving services.
“It’s just to put a bright spot in a caregiver’s day,” Cross said. “Club members volunteer names of people they know who might need a pick-me-up, whether it’s a neighbor, a co-worker or someone from their church.”
“Service has always been a part of Pilot,” said Carol Riddell, a member of the New Albany club since 1984. “Anybody in New Albany will tell you that if you need to get something done, call the Pilot Club.”
New Haven
One of the New Albany Pilot Club’s pet projects is New Haven, a day facility for special needs adults. The club has been involved with New Haven for more than 40 years.
“Once a month, the New Haven clients are taken to the Union County Heritage Museum, and Pilots volunteer to assist,” Cross said. “And once a month, they go to the library, and we help there, too. In the spring, we do a nature walk/scavenger hunt for them. During COVID, we made face masks for them.”
In the past 10 years, the club has received two $5,000 matching grants for New Haven. One went toward the purchase of a handicapped bus, and the other went to buy commercial kitchen equipment for the facility.
With the money it receives from its two fundraisers – members man the gates at the Union County Fair, and they host an annual father-daughter banquet – the Pilot Club of New Albany also contributes to the museum, UNITE, the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and the Union County Development Association.
“Part of my role as president of Pilot International is to promote Pilot and come up with new ways of service,” Cross said. “The need for organizations like Pilot has never been greater than it is now. At the international level, we’re very much aware that the demographics of service organizations is changing. We want to work to ensure Pilot is an organization that will continue another hundred years. We would like to be considered the service organization of choice.”