djr-2022-12-10-liv-column-felder-p1

Shapes make even green and brown look good in winter.

 Felder Rushing

In this festive holiday season when we light up our homes and gardens in color and glitter, we often overlook green and brown, the two non-stop workhorses of winter gardens.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you