Pro tip: Your smartphone has a little button that silences it, so that only a buzz alerts you of an incoming call, text, etc. Please use it.
That’s right, today we are going to talk about cell phone etiquette, because some of you are unwashed heathens. The majority of the time, there is absolutely no need for your phone to not be on silent. Nobody wants to hear your phone constantly dinging, and let’s be honest, ring tones have been passé for a good 15 years. Even if your tone is a really cool song – like “Back in Black” or “Hypnotize” – nobody wants to hear it coming from your phone. We have Pandora and iTunes for a reason.
Speaking of phone calls: No. As my voicemail message says, “This probably could have been a text.” Sure, there are times a call is more efficient, and it’s certainly the safer option when you’re driving. But as Progressive’s Dr. Rick says, “Nine out of 10 times, a text will do.” Especially for people like me who have always loathed talking on the phone. Honestly, the text message is one of our greatest modern innovations. If we’d had it when I was in high school, maybe I would have gotten more dates.
If you think I hate talking on the phone, what I hate even more is listening to other people talking on the phone – in speaker mode. My girlfriend, Missie, was at the doctor’s office one day, and some lady had her phone on speaker talking about a friend’s messy divorce. Please just put the phone to your ear and spare us the gory details of Lurleen’s marital troubles. Better yet, tell the person on the other end that you’re in a doctor’s waiting room full of people who don’t feel well and you’ll call back later, because you don’t want to be an ingrate.
If you’re one of those people who have read receipts turned on – and I can’t think of one good reason why you would – please reply as promptly as possible. I am insecure as hell and always go straight to worse-case scenarios, so being left on read makes me think you hate me and that you wish I were dead.
Here’s another tip when it comes to texting, and while it’s not necessarily a matter of etiquette, it still bugs me: Text with your thumbs. I see way too many people – including my parents, ahem – pecking at their phone with an index finger. We evolved beyond apes millennia ago, so get with the program. Two thumbs are much faster than one finger, and I can usually tell when I’m texting with someone which method they use. If that text bubble is floating on my screen for a full minute and all that comes through is something like, “OK I can do that,” then I know you’re poking at your phone like it’s a corpse you’re making sure is dead.
But, I’d rather you do that than actually call me.
