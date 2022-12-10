Appetizers are often the most interesting part of a restaurant menu. I could live in the appetizer section, alone, and often do. There are several reasons for this. Starters are easier to develop. Center-of-the-plate proteins need more focus, they cost more, and the gross profit is greater so more care needs to be taken when adding entrees to a menu. Starters are smaller in scale and scope, so chefs tend to spend more creative time developing them.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Comeback Sauce at robertstjohn.com.

