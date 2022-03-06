Now is the time to develop a plan for your herb garden. Think about which herbs you use in cooking as well as any that you like to dehydrate for later use or for teas. Common culinary herbs include basil, thyme, oregano, sage, rosemary, mint, parsley, cilantro, tarragon, dill, lavender and chives.
Choose a location for your herb garden. Are you going to plant directly in the ground, or use containers or raised beds? Most herbs do better in areas that receive adequate sunshine, with typical garden soil and good drainage. Certain Mediterranean herbs, such as rosemary, bay, and lavender, need a coarser soil and require less watering.
When planting mint, it is wise to either plant them in containers or dedicate an area where their intrusive nature will not be a problem. Many herbs are perennials, so once established, rarely need to be planted again. These include mints, oregano, sage, rosemary, bay laurel, thyme, chives, lavender, and parsley (a biennial). These usually do well if they're pruned hard and then mulched heavily in the fall.
After deciding which herbs you would like to grow, either purchase seeds from a local supplier or order from the numerous online sources. It is important to order as soon as possible because many seed companies are in short supply this year. Later in the spring, you can also purchase herbs as plants that can be transplanted directly into the ground. Sometimes this is easier, especially for those new to gardening.
If starting seedlings indoors, you can plant herbs that are frost tender six to eight weeks prior to the last frost date, which here in Zone 7 is April 5. If planting seeds outdoors, be sure to check the seed packets for information regarding the best time to sow, as well as depth, spacing, and water and light requirements. After the seeds have sprouted, whether indoors or outside, water regularly and thin as needed. If started indoors, seedlings need to be hardened off before transplanting them into the garden. Hardening off is the process of gradually introducing the seedling to the outdoors over a period of a week or so.
Having your herbs planted close to your kitchen is one of the best ways to encourage using them while you are cooking. There is nothing quite like the aroma and taste created by adding your own freshly cut herbs to your dishes!
MARSHA DONALDSON, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.