When America’s mental health industry sees the opportunity to broaden its influence, they pounce. If said opportunity presents itself in the form of odd behavior on the part of certain children, the first thing the industry does is invent a new diagnosis, thus securing their claim to “treatment rights." In the public eye, a psychological diagnosis means that the oddity in question is the result of some malfunction of the mind or perhaps neuro-chemistry that requires therapy (and, often, drugs) of one questionable sort or another, provided by an “expert” of often questionable expertise.

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at arentguru.com, johnrosemond.com.

