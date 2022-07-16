It was opening night, and I didn’t know any of my lines.
It was the end of the semester, and I’d missed so many classes that I was going to flunk.
I was back with my ex-wife.
The above scenarios are the kinds of nightmares I have, and it’s my understanding that they are all common types of dreams. I’ve talked with others who have had similar dreams. These shared sleeping experiences are a result of shared life experiences – being in school, doing theater, marrying the wrong person.
Both our past and our everyday experiences inform our dreams. I often dream of a friend I saw that day, or of a former classmate, or of my kids. We all have such dreams.
And then I have other recurring dreams, and I wonder if others have them as well. For decades I’ve had a dream where I’m trying to throw a football or baseball, but either I can’t get a good grip or I can’t get my throwing motion right, and if I’m able to throw it at all, it doesn’t go far. Probably no coincidence that my main position growing up was second base.
There’s a dream where I’m driving and trying to stop at a red light, but the brakes aren’t quite working and I drift into the intersection. Sometimes I stop under the light, other times I just cruise through and hope I don’t hear a siren.
I also often dream I have a paper route but can’t remember which houses get papers, so I’m just tossing them randomly. I have extensive newspaper delivery experience, having chucked them off and on from childhood through college, and I always knew who got a paper and who didn’t. I suppose these dreams are the residue of some subconscious fear I had at the time.
And then there are dreams for which I have no explanation. I recently started having a recurring dream in which instead of walking, I am gliding along just above the ground with my heels angled down. Other times I’ll be mid-stride when I start gliding, as if I’m taking an extremely long step. My shrink suggested that perhaps I have this dream after a particularly good day, and perhaps she’s right, because this is easily my favorite recurring dream.
I also have dreams that are just … weird. For years I’ve had a dream about trying to put in my contact lenses, but one of the lenses will be really big – like, bigger than my eyeball. So I’m standing there balancing this enormous lens on my finger and trying to figure out how in the heck this is gonna work. I can’t imagine any sort of meaning that could be attached to such a dream.
Maybe dreams don’t even have a meaning, per se, no matter how weird or delightful or disturbing. Perhaps they’re our brains’ way of telling a story or sorting out the previous day’s events or revisiting the past.
Or, perhaps, it’s like Dr. Robert Ford said in “Westworld,” which I’ve been binge-watching lately: “Dreams mean everything. They’re the stories we tell ourselves of what could be, who we could become.”