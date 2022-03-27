PONTOTOC – Scott Walker didn't plan on making Mississippi his home. He got here quite by accident.
Not necessarily a happy accident, but one Walker doesn't regret.
In June 2020, Walker's oldest son committed suicide. He was 25 and had just gotten out of the Navy.
"It was the hardest of any loss I could imagine suffering," Walker said. "I was living in Oklahoma City, and deeply depressed."
Unable to deal with the pain, Walker decided a few months later that he was going to take his own life. But he knew if he did, his service dog, Dog SkyWalker, would be left behind to grieve.
"I knew he would lick my blood and stay by my side until someone found me," said Walker, 47. "So I decided if I shot Dog first, it would be OK."
Walker said he pulled out his pistol and pointed it at Dog.
"He just looked at me," Walker said. "And I knew I couldn't do it. I just started trembling."
Walker called 911 and was taken to a VA hospital, where he stayed for three days. A friend of his took care of Dog while he was there.
When Walker was discharged from the hospital, he packed up everything he had and put it in storage, and he and Dog headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where a buddy of his, Dennis, had a houseboat moored.
"The plan was to take the Black Warrior River south to Mobile, then take the Intercoastal Waterway to the Mississippi River, and then go up," Walker said. "We got from Tuscaloosa to Demopolis, and the water was 28 feet above sea level. So we spent two weeks with the boat tied to a tree."
Walker then planned out a different route. This time, they would go north on the Black Warrior River and take the Tenn-Tom Waterway north to Paducah, Kentucky.
"But we didn't make it," he said. "We broke down in Columbus on July 6."
Still, Walker had been able to spend the first anniversary of his son's death on the boat, as well as the 4th of July.
"My theology was horribly broken at the death of my son," he said. "My God wasn't big enough to handle the loss. That all changed on the 4th of July. I had a conversation with God that I needed to have. That was my Independence Day."
Walker and Dog, along with Dennis and his dog, stayed in Mississippi a few more months – long enough for Walker to meet a special friend, Tish – and then ended up back in Oklahoma City in September, when Dennis got sick with COVID, and Walker took him home to heal.
"I had come to such a sense of peace on the river," Walker said. "I got back to Oklahoma City and found a level of anxiety I never knew existed."
In November, he traveled to Pontotoc to spend the holidays with Tish, the woman he'd met at a marina after the houseboat broke down.
"I fell in love with this place, and I haven't left," Walker said. "I've loved Mississippi since the first time I was here, at the Naval Air Station in Meridian, where I went after boot camp."
Walker served in the Navy for four years. In 2016, after years of personal struggles, he was diagnosed with PTSD – post-traumatic stress disorder. The next year, he got Dog SkyWalker as a service dog.
"He was born Nov. 4, 2017," Walker said. "I paid for him before he was born. I met him at 3 weeks old, and got to take him home at 7 weeks old. For the first several weeks, he only ate out of my hand. That's a bonding tool."
Walker said he didn't know the value of Dog when he got him, but he soon found out.
"He was about 3 months old and I was on a phone call, an angry, emotional phone call," Walker said. "When I got off the phone I was calm."
A friend of Walker who was in the room at the time told Walker he'd just seen the most amazing thing.
"I didn't know what he was talking about," Walker said. "But my friend said, 'When you started yelling, Dog came over and got under your hand and rubbed his head back and forth, like you were petting him. You immediately calmed down.'"
Walker said Dog didn't come to him trained, and Walker didn't train him. Instead, they've gone through training together.
"He wears a service vest, and that vest is very important," Walker said. "If he has no service vest on, people think he's a pet, and they want to pet him. The vest tells people to back off."
Because Walker has seen the benefits of having a service dog in his day-to-day life, he wants to find a way to make service dogs available to others.
"I want to help people coming out of prison, or someone who has had a horrible accident – I want to make a dog available to people who don't have access to them," he said.
Eventually he'd like to breed Dog, a yellow Labrador Retriever who's actually more golden than yellow, and train the puppies to be service dogs.
"I just want to help other people with PTSD," he said. "You can't compare trauma. Trauma is trauma is trauma. There shouldn't be a stigma attached to it."
In the meantime, Walker has started a book called "The River."
"I've only written the first three chapters," he said. "It's about my experience on the houseboat. If it weren't for that experience, I don't think I'd be here today."