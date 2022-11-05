I finally tracked down the fellow who invented the so-called “pull-up.” His name is Lucapher (Big Lou) Saytan. Reputedly, Mr. Saytan lives in an underground bunker from which he develops and markets various nefarious technologies, the most notable of which are the so-called “smart” phone and video games.

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at ohnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

