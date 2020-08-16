OXFORD • Pearson Moore was not looking forward to a long, uneventful summer here.
Moore, a University of Mississippi senior from Florida, was disappointed to see so many activities and entertainment spots in the city scaled back or shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak restrictions. But as the summer began, she wanted to do something.
An art history major, Moore wants to learn more about the art scene in Oxford and the neighboring area. She thought how neat it would be to give the local artists, art studios and art galleries in that community their own online space.
Moore reached out to Wayne Andrews, executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, to share her vision. Andrews, in turn, gave her a mission – to develop an online directory of artists for the YAC’s website.
“It went from having nothing to do because of the COVID thing to Wayne saying, ‘Boy, do I have a project for you,’” Moore said. “He had the absolute perfect project for me, especially with what I hope to do in the future.”
The directory is in the final stages of development, Moore said. It will soon launch on the YAC site, oxfordarts.com.
Moore’s summer went from no activity to plenty of work reaching out to the local artists and encouraging them to be a part of the directory. The page will include biographies written by the artists themselves, images of their works, and contact information if anyone is interested in contacting or visiting the artist or studio.
“We gave her structure and support,” Andrews said. “She had a vision and we helped her frame it out and the connections and the contacts, but she’s done all the legwork.”
Moore, a resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, said the project was a mix between her opportunity to tackle a project like this and to learn more about Oxford and the surrounding area.
“Mississippi has a great art scene, but I felt like there was a gap out there,” she said. “I didn’t know who else was out there. I contacted the Arts Council to see if they had some opportunity for me to learn more and to become more connected with those artists.”
Moore and Andrews both said the directory’s focus is on artists in the state’s north central region.
“The scope we’ve taken on is regionally thinking about north Mississippi as an art place,” Andrews said. “We’re not just looking at Oxford; we’re looking at Oxford, Lafayette County, Water Valley, New Albany, Holly Springs. We’re going to talk about this region, which I think will support smaller communities.”
Andrews said the directory will be helpful for regional tourism.
“If someone comes to Oxford, they’ll know there’s a list of 10 to 15 artists available,” he said. “They’ll make the effort to go to Water Valley and maybe they’ll go to one of the restaurants. We think it will have that kind of impact, by also grouping it as a region and showing the scale, that people will come in for an extended period of time. Instead of seeing one artist, they’ll explore other types of artists.”
Even though Moore has made numerous contacts to build the directory, she believes there are others who may want to be included. Any artists or studio/gallery owners interested in being a part of the site can contact the YAC at yacpublicrelations@gmail.com.
“We’re hoping more artists will become more familiar with this opportunity for their gallery to be included,” she said.
By following her vision of an online site for local artists, the project could benefit Moore in her future. She plans to attend graduate school, whether at Ole Miss or another university, and is interested in going into the administrative and business side of art.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “There are so many great working artists around here. I’ve learned a lot by taking the opportunity to talk to them.”